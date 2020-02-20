Dahl seeks to emulate mentality of QB Mahomes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Rockies outfielder David Dahl hopes to have picked up some cool from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Dahl’s wife, Jacquelyn Dahl, is Mahomes’ sports marketing agent. Dahl, who made his first All-Star Game last season and hopes to accomplish more, watched how Mahomes

Dahl’s wife, Jacquelyn Dahl, is Mahomes’ sports marketing agent. Dahl, who made his first All-Star Game last season and hopes to accomplish more, watched how Mahomes handled the big-game hype.

“I got to be around him -- they were doing dinner a couple days before the game, and I saw just how relaxed he was,” Dahl said. “Then I hung out with him after the game, at the parties. It’s something you want to get to. It was very fun.”

The experience brought Dahl back to the 2018 postseason, when he was sharing outfield time with Carlos González and went 0-for-11 in three games. Dahl, who turns 26 on April 1, believes there are more playoff games for him -- and that they’re coming soon, so he might as well learn what he can.

“When I was in the playoffs … you’ve got to channel those emotions,” Dahl said. “You get amped up, very jittery. I was trying to do too much in the playoffs, and I ended up chasing, not doing a good job. But seeing how Patrick went about it -- it was just another game. He tried not to let the moment get too big for him. He did a great job, obviously. That’s what I want to do."

Dahl has been steadily adding highlights to his story -- a nine-homer, 27-RBI September 2018 that helped the team into the postseason and last year’s solid .302/.353/.524 slash line, which came during a season when he made a major adjustment with his hands midseason. Improving pitch selection could mean more production.

Dahl vows to author a story that can be told without injuries -- the latest being a high-ankle sprain suffered last Aug. 2 that cost him the remainder of the season.

“I’m going to try to play 150-plus [games] … I’m going to play 150-plus,” he said.

Dahl is a soft-spoken fellow but listens closely, and he isn’t bashful about pursuing stardom for himself and the club.

“Just from our early conversations, you could tell that he believed in his ability,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I love when a guy has self-confidence.

“With maturity and just some personal growth, he’s maturing to a point where he’s understanding what this whole game is about. I love the fact that he has strong belief in who he is as a player. For every player, that’s step one.”

Dahl’s presence, possibly at third in the lineup, is a key to the Rockies’ offense, but he may also be a game-turner in center field. In July, the Rockies abandoned their decision to move Ian Desmond to center and, instead, moved Dahl to the position after he primarily played left.

Coors Field’s outfield is huge, and playing center in Denver regularly presents a number of challenges. The flight of the ball is different at home than on the road, taxing plays tend to come more frequently than in other parks, and metrics tend to ding Rockies center fielders particularly -- and outfielders in general -- due to its size. But Dahl has the physical tools to make an impact, whatever the measurement.

“On a scouting scale, he can be an above-average defender, for sure,” said Black, who said there could be times Dahl plays a corner depending on lineup needs that day. “Our park is arguably the hardest outfield to play based on space and ball travel, but he can handle it. He has footspeed, he has range, takes good routes and good jumps.

“If we’re talking about the complete player, it’s in there.”

If it works the way Dahl wants, maybe he will have a party at which he can continue his fun time with Mahomes, son of former Major League pitcher Pat Mahomes.

“Honestly, after he won the Super Bowl, all he wanted to talk about was baseball,” Dahl said, smiling.

Injury updates

Two prospects are dealing with injury -- corner infielder-outfielder Tyler Nevin, the Rockies’ No. 11 prospect per MLB Pipeline, has been nursing an abdominal injury, and left-handed pitcher Ben Bowden, the Rockies’ No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline, could miss a couple weeks with back soreness.