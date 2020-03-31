 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Dahl steps up to encourage young readers

By Thomas Harding @harding_at_mlb
3:58 PM EDT

DENVER -- Come for the baseball. Stay for the reading lesson. A kindergarten teacher, Maddie Bushell of the Jefferson County School District, figures that a different, well-known voice would make it easier to excite her students about her daily reading program. So she enlisted the Rockies for help.

Outfielder David Dahl, an All-Star last season, stepped up through the @Rockies account and won the hearts of kindergarteners everywhere:

“Hey, guys. This is David Dahl from the Colorado Rockies. I hope everyone is doing well. Hope you guys are listening to your parents, being active and eating your vegetables. My favorite book is Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, and Ms. Bushell will be reading this for you in class today. I hope you guys like it, and I can’t wait to see you guys back at Coors Field. Go Rockies.”

Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.

