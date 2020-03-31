Dahl steps up to encourage young readers

DENVER -- Come for the baseball. Stay for the reading lesson. A kindergarten teacher, Maddie Bushell of the Jefferson County School District, figures that a different, well-known voice would make it easier to excite her students about her daily reading program. So she enlisted the Rockies for help.

@Rockies I’m a kindergarten teacher who is doing distance learning. I’m trying to get a weekly special guest to send me video to include in my daily read alouds. Any chance some Rockies players can help me out?? — Maddie (@MaddieV43) March 19, 2020

Outfielder David Dahl , an All-Star last season, stepped up through the @Rockies account and won the hearts of kindergarteners everywhere:

“Hey, guys. This is David Dahl from the Colorado Rockies. I hope everyone is doing well. Hope you guys are listening to your parents, being active and eating your vegetables. My favorite book is Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, and Ms. Bushell will be reading this for you in class today. I hope you guys like it, and I can’t wait to see you guys back at Coors Field. Go Rockies.”

Anything for the kiddos, Ms. Bushell. Be well and thanks for all you do!



