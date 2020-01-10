 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
D-backs, Peralta agree on $22 million deal (source)

11:56 AM EST

The D-backs and outfielder David Peralta have agreed on a three-year, $22 million contract extension, a source has told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez. The club has not confirmed the deal. Peralta will make $7 million in 2020, $7.5 million in 2021 and 2022 under the new deal.

