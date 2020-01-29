Phelps, Brewers agree on 1-year deal (source)
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added a steady bullpen arm Wednesday by striking an agreement with right-handed reliever David Phelps on a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2021, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Brewers have not confirmed the agreement, which is pending a physical. The deal
The Brewers have not confirmed the agreement, which is pending a physical. The deal was first reported by The Athletic.
Phelps will earn $1.25 million in 2020 with up to $1.9 million in performance bonuses based on appearances, per the source. Phelps’ 2021 club option is worth $4.5 million ($250K buyout), also with $1.9 million in performance bonuses based on appearances.
Phelps, 33, missed all of 2018 following Tommy John surgery but returned as a durable arm for the Blue Jays and Cubs in 2019, posting a 3.41 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 1/3 innings over 41 appearances. Before the injury, Phelps pitched for the Yankees, Marlins and Mariners from 2012-17, including a stellar ’16 season in Miami in which he logged 64 appearances, a 2.28 ERA and a career-best 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Assuming he’s healthy, Phelps would provide some stability to a Brewers bullpen expecting contributions from two right-handers coming off injuries: Former All-Star closer
The right-handers will provide balance for the three left-handers expected to play prominent bullpen roles:
