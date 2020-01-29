Phelps, Brewers agree on 1-year deal (source)

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added a steady bullpen arm Wednesday by striking an agreement with right-handed reliever David Phelps on a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2021, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The Brewers have not confirmed the agreement, which is pending a physical. The deal

The Brewers have not confirmed the agreement, which is pending a physical. The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

Phelps will earn $1.25 million in 2020 with up to $1.9 million in performance bonuses based on appearances, per the source. Phelps’ 2021 club option is worth $4.5 million ($250K buyout), also with $1.9 million in performance bonuses based on appearances.

Phelps, 33, missed all of 2018 following Tommy John surgery but returned as a durable arm for the Blue Jays and Cubs in 2019, posting a 3.41 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 34 1/3 innings over 41 appearances. Before the injury, Phelps pitched for the Yankees, Marlins and Mariners from 2012-17, including a stellar ’16 season in Miami in which he logged 64 appearances, a 2.28 ERA and a career-best 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Assuming he’s healthy, Phelps would provide some stability to a Brewers bullpen expecting contributions from two right-handers coming off injuries: Former All-Star closer Corey Knebel (Tommy John surgery) and Bobby Wahl (right knee surgery). Wahl is expected to be ready for the start of the season, but Knebel’s recovery will probably delay his return until May at the earliest. Other right-handers in Milwaukee’s ‘pen include Ray Black , Devin Williams , Taylor Williams and perhaps Freddy Peralta or Corbin Burnes if those two don’t begin the season as starters.

The right-handers will provide balance for the three left-handers expected to play prominent bullpen roles: Josh Hader , Brent Suter and Alex Claudio . Hader is the two-time reigning National League Reliever of the Year, Suter is coming off a sensational September in the wake of his own left elbow reconstruction, and Claudio led the Majors last season with 83 appearances, tying the Brewers’ all-time record.