Phils' Robertson part of EndCOVID-19 auction

Video calls have become a way of life for people around the globe, keeping friends and family connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. So when David Robertson was approached recently with a unique fundraising opportunity, the Phillies reliever was all in.

Charitybuzz and CharityBids have partnered with EndCOVID-19 to auction off a number of online experiences to raise money for victims of coronavirus. EndCOVID-19, a nonprofit organization, was launched to help fund emergency medical resources and supplies for victims and medical workers, including N95 masks, medical masks, personal protective equipment, respirators and more.

Robertson is auctioning off a 15-minute Skype or Zoom session, which will be held sometime in April. Bidding is open until 4 p.m. ET on Friday.

“It’s a great idea,” Robertson said. “I have plenty of time these days, so why not do something to help? And it will give me something to do for 15 minutes.”

Stuck at home? Let's hop on a video chat and help me raise money for @FtheVirus to support #COVID19 victims & the medical professionals who are saving lives every day. Bid on @Charitybuzz & stay safe! https://t.co/kIZSOYeAxJ — David Robertson (@DRob30) March 30, 2020

What can the winning bidder expect from their 15-minute chat with the former All-Star and World Series champion?

“My plan is just to talk and have a conversation,” Robertson said. “I’ll answer any questions, tell them what we’re doing, see what they’re doing. I’m sure we’re both doing the same thing -- staying in the house a lot. It will be nice to just have a face-to-face conversation with someone, even if it’s over the internet.”

Robertson, who is rehabbing from last August’s Tommy John surgery, has been sitting at home with his wife, Erin, and their two children, waiting for the COVID-19 pandemic to take a turn for the better.

“It’s been very strange,” Robertson said.

Only 7 1/2 months removed from elbow surgery, Robertson is aiming to pitch this season. He has continued his workouts and rehab at a baseball field in a local park near their Florida home, throwing balls into a backstop.

“I’m trying to be very aware of social distancing,” Robertson said. “I could call somebody to come play catch with me, but I would hate it if either one of us got sick because of it. You do what you have to do.”

Other auction items benefiting EndCOVID-19 include video chats with illusionist David Blaine, Olympic hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones, actors Jeremy Piven, Kenan Thompson, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Kristen Chenowith, a virtual video game session with Grammy Award-winning artist Ne-Yo and many more.