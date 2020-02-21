Ross, Marquee ready to make their debuts
MESA, Ariz. -- Rain washed away the first planned night game in Cubs history in 1988. A rain delay played a famous role in Chicago washing away its World Series drought four years ago. Now, rain is putting the start of the David Ross managerial era on hold, but hopefully only for a few hours.
On Friday, the Cubs announced that Saturday's Cactus League opener against the A's has been pushed back to 7:10 p.m. CT due to inclement weather expected in the morning and into the afternoon. When the rain passes and the game begins, Ross will be at the helm for his first game as manager of the Cubs.
"Getting started in the games, that's the fun part for me," Ross said. "We get to actually put our spikes on and get out there and compete against a team on the other side and watch guys get innings in."
While Ross would not reveal his entire lineup, the manager did note that
Saturday also marks the launch of the Marquee Sports Network, the new home of the Cubs.
Right-hander
"To see what Chatwood did last year in that role, he had a great year," Mills said. "He shoved and it was really fun to watch. For him to be able to do that, I know that's not an easy role. If that's something that I was asked to do, I think I could learn some things that he did and watch him."
Worth noting
•
"Craig will be on his own program," said Ross, who noted that
• Ross also plans on being cautious with outfielder
"A whole year without at-bats is a real hurdle for me," Ross said. "His swings look great in BP. His live BP, he hit a home run the other day. Looks good. Moving well in the outfield. He's a guy that I want to kind of slow play, too, and make sure he's healthy in his knee. But, he could get significant at-bats out there."
•
"His story's great, right?" Ross said. "His main thing is how to bounce back when he's in that bullpen role that you put guys in, and how taxing that can be on a guy and their body. And how he holds up is really going to be a big determination, because his stuff's real."
•
