Bucky Dent to host podcast called 'Deep to Left'

TAMPA, Fla. -- Bucky Dent connected for one of the most memorable home runs in Yankees history on Oct. 2, 1978, a three-run blast in a tiebreaker division playoff game at Fenway Park that forever earned the infielder a new middle name throughout New England.

The legend of that moment has grown in the decades that have followed, and Dent has never tired of recounting his big swing against Boston’s Mike Torrez. This season, the Yankees will provide Dent with a platform to tell stories from his career, chat with friends and former teammates and offer perspective on the current Bombers with the upcoming launch of the “Deep to Left with Bucky Dent” podcast.

The conversation-style show will launch on Tuesday as the second entry in the Yankees Magazine Podcast Network, joining the Yankees Magazine Podcast, which launched in 2017. The first episode will be available to download at yankees.com/podcasts and on all podcast platforms.

“I’m honored to be joining the Yankees Magazine Podcast Network,” Dent said. “I take great pride in my place in Yankees history, and in the relationships that I made along the way, both before and after Oct. 2, 1978. I can’t wait to share stories and memories with all of the podcast’s listeners.”

The first season of “Deep to Left with Bucky Dent” will feature 20 episodes moderated by Yankees Magazine editors Alfred Santasiere III and Jon Schwartz. Episodes will be released every other Tuesday from March through October, and once a month during the offseason.

“It’s hard to think of anyone in baseball more associated with one incredible moment than Bucky Dent, but as I’ve gotten to know him over the years, I have learned that he’s so much more than a single October home run,” Santasiere said. “I can’t wait for fans to get to hear the stories he has to tell, and for them to get to know this real Yankees great. We’re so happy that he is choosing to work with us as we expand our podcast network.”

Over the course of the season, fans can look forward to live tapings of the podcast, whether at Yankee Stadium or other locations around New York, Florida and even Boston.

“This is an exciting first expansion of our podcast offerings, and I’m excited for all that the future holds for us in this space,” said Yankees chief operating officer Lonn Trost. “I will never forget where I was when Bucky hit that home run, and I look forward to continuing to relive that historic moment through his work on the podcast. I know that our fans are going to love the chance to spend time with Bucky over the course of this season and beyond.”

Bryan Hoch has covered the Yankees for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @bryanhoch and Facebook.