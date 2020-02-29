Notes: Holland gains confidence; Kuhl pain-free

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Lefty Derek Holland got the start Saturday night and tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out two while giving out one free pass and two hits in the Pirates' 2-0 win over the Twins. Holland ran into some trouble after retiring the first two

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Lefty Derek Holland got the start Saturday night and tossed 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out two while giving out one free pass and two hits in the Pirates' 2-0 win over the Twins.

Holland ran into some trouble after retiring the first two batters in the third, hitting Ehire Adrianza, giving up a Josh Donaldson double and walking Nelson Cruz to end his night. Blake Weiman came in and struck out Eddie Rosario to end the Twins' threat.

“I feel good,” Holland said of his outing. “That’s a really, really good lineup that they’re going to have over there, so to be able to go out there and do what I did, I’m very happy with that. I got the results I needed to, used my offspeed the way I needed to, located the way I needed to, and to throw to a new catcher [ Andrew Susac ] for the second time in a row, that’s something you need to build off of too, build a chemistry with those guys. That’s what Spring Training’s all about.”

Holland and pitching coach Oscar Marin got together before the third inning to discuss incorporating more offspeed pitches that frame, which was Holland’s focus for this particular outing.

“After getting the pitch count to where it needs to be, you’ve got to be able to go out there and work on stuff you haven’t thrown,” Holland said. “And I think with that, everything was great.”

Holland said the main objective was to work away from hitters and command his breaking ball, which he did effectively.

“We worked away a lot, I thought I did a great job of that,” Holland said. “That’s what it’s all about, is trying to work on your location and being able to establish your offspeed and throw it where you want to.”

Holland is working for a spot in the starting rotation and Saturday was a step in the right direction for the 'Dutch Oven" after a rocky first outing in which he surrendered two runs on three hits, including a homer.

“I mean, I’m definitely fighting for it,” Holland said of a starting spot. “But at the same time I’m going to take what I can get. I’m very happy to have this opportunity. I know there’s a lot of guys that are competing for these spots and I’ve got to do my part. I want to be able to help these guys, too. That’s what it really comes down to, is being able to mentor and help the guys just like I got help when I was going through this."

Manager Derek Shelton believes Holland can be a contributor the club.

“Yeah, I think he is,” Shelton said when asked if Holland is a contender for the fifth spot in the Pirates' rotation. “We have some openings in the rotation and he definitely is one of the people we’re looking at.”

Holland said it’s fun to get to compete against such a talented lineup and guys that he’s faced often throughout his 11-year career, especially former teammate Cruz, who he admittedly wanted to send to the dugout.

“He’s trying to hit a bomb, I’m trying to punch his ticket,” Holland said in jest.

Kuhl all smiles after first outing since surgery

Chad Kuhl , another Pirate looking to find himself in the starting rotation, felt good Saturday after making his first live appearance on Friday since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018.

Kuhl threw 23 pitches in two-thirds of an inning in the Pirates' 11-4 loss to Baltimore, surrendering two runs on one hit, allowing one walk and striking out one.

“The thing that I saw from him today was a smile on his face,” Shelton said. “I think it’s the mental part of Tommy John, as much as the physical. Being out on the mound and mentally coming off, I think was draining for him. And today to be able to see him smile and to say he’s got no soreness in the wrong places and there’s no pain ... So the fact that he was able to smile today was really good.”

Kuhl topped out at 94 mph with his fastball and worked in some offspeed pitches, as well. He entered in the top of the sixth and gave up a leadoff single before getting two quick outs. He allowed a walk and was then removed from the game. Samuel Reyes came in and gave up a triple; two runs were charged to Kuhl.

Kuhl said after the game he felt good about the way his arm felt and was happy to be able to take the mound and not have to think about pain.

