Jeter announces Marlins closing camp

JUPITER, Fla. -- Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter met with players and staff on Sunday and informed them that the organization’s Spring Training facility is being shut down.

Jeter additionally advised against players participating in any group workouts outside the complex and encouraged them to abide by recommendations from health officials amid the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeter and president of baseball operations Michael Hill addressed the players in the batting cages at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex, and emphasized Sunday’s decision was being made to ensure the health and safety of all in the organization.

Club officials have been discussing internally their options throughout the weekend, and on Sunday made it known to the players that, for the time being, they are hitting the pause button.

Manager Don Mattingly, the coaching staff and players have been in Jupiter through the weekend, awaiting word on what is next.

The organization also stressed this is a fluid time, and decisions are subject to change, based on recommendations from Major League Baseball.

MLB on Thursday cancelled the remaining Spring Training games, and postponed the start of the regular season for at least two weeks. The decision was made exactly two weeks before the Marlins were scheduled to open against the Phillies on March 26 at Marlins Park.

Attending Sunday’s meeting were the players who were in Major League camp. The Marlins Minor Leaguers had previously been instructed to head home.

