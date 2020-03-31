Watch Jeter’s curtain call tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET

The snapshot remains frozen in time, Derek Jeter leaping beyond first base, his fists raised toward the evening sky. The Yankees’ captain walked off a winner in his final at-bat wearing the fabled pinstripes, a moment that could not have been better scripted if it had been shipped directly from

The snapshot remains frozen in time, Derek Jeter leaping beyond first base, his fists raised toward the evening sky. The Yankees’ captain walked off a winner in his final at-bat wearing the fabled pinstripes, a moment that could not have been better scripted if it had been shipped directly from Hollywood.

Jeter’s incredible farewell performance at the conclusion of a 20-year career as the Yankees’ shortstop will be highlighted on Wednesday, as MLB livestreams that Sept. 25, 2014, contest against the Orioles at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on Facebook (MLB/Las Mayores), Twitter (MLB/Las Mayores) and YouTube (MLB).

“People ask me what game stands out the most, and it's a little unfair because it's the freshest in my mind,” Jeter said earlier this year. “The last game I played in New York was the only game I ever played in New York where we were eliminated, which shouldn't mean anything, right? But the relationship I had with the fanbase -- it was a playoff-like atmosphere.”

Prior to the scheduled first pitch, Jeter nearly shed tears as teammates presented him with a watch and a painting. Baltimore took a first-inning lead against Bombers starter Hiroki Kuroda, but Jeter helped close the deficit by banging an RBI double off the left-field wall in his first at-bat.

In the seventh inning, Jeter rolled a grounder to shortstop J.J. Hardy, who committed a throwing error that allowed the Yankees to take a 4-2 lead. When Brian McCann followed with a sacrifice fly, it appeared that Jeter’s final Yankee Stadium at-bat would be remembered as a run-scoring curiosity.

That changed when David Robertson served up a pair of ninth-inning homers to Adam Jones and Steve Pearce, tying the game. Jeter’s shoulders slumped as he watched Pearce’s drive clear the wall, but the turn of events would create an epic opportunity in the home half of the ninth inning.

Facing Evan Meek, Jose Pirela led off with a single and yielded to pinch-runner Antoan Richardson. Brett Gardner bunted Richardson into scoring position to bring up Jeter, who strode to the plate accompanied by the recorded voice of longtime public address announcer Bob Sheppard: “Now batting for the Yankees, No. 2, Derek Jeter. No. 2.”

With an announced crowd of 48,613 roaring, Jeter flashed his trademark inside-out swing and laced Meek’s first offering into right field, sending Richardson racing home ahead of the one-hop throw from Baltimore right fielder Nick Markakis.

After sharing embraces with teammates, former teammates and family members, Jeter briefly addressed the crowd before taking one final walk to his shortstop position, the strains of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” blasting through the stadium speakers.

“I’ve said time and time again how much respect and gratitude I have for the fan base in New York,” Jeter said in January. “The way they treated me, not only just the final game, but my entire career -- it was great to have one last magical moment at Yankee Stadium.”