LIVE: Derek Shelton introduced as manager

10:07 AM EST

The Pirates named Derek Shelton the 41st manager in franchise history on Nov. 27, completing a months-long search by installing a first-time manager in the dugout, and they are introducing their new skipper at a news conference at PNC Park.

