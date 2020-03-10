Notes: Peters to miss start; Peña, roster update

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Left-hander Dillon Peters will miss his scheduled start on Wednesday with a left ankle sprain, which he suffered as a freak injury while walking down the staircase out of the dugout at Surprise Stadium on Friday. The injury, however, isn’t considered serious and he’s expected to be

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Left-hander Dillon Peters will miss his scheduled start on Wednesday with a left ankle sprain, which he suffered as a freak injury while walking down the staircase out of the dugout at Surprise Stadium on Friday.

The injury, however, isn’t considered serious and he’s expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. But there’s at least a chance he might not be stretched out enough to be a starter to open the year. Peters is being considered as one of the club’s back end rotation members, along with Matt Andriese, Patrick Sandoval, Jaime Barria and Jose Suarez.

“He came out off the inning and went downstairs to cool off, or go to the bathroom, and turned his ankle on the steps,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s fine. It’s not awful. He was out here playing catch and jogged back into the clubhouse. It’s just a freak thing. I don’t think it’s severe but it happened the other day.”

Peters, 27, played catch on Tuesday and has been throwing well this spring, posting a 1.23 ERA with six strikeouts and one walk in 7 1/3 innings. He also was solid on Friday, throwing three scoreless innings against the Royals before suffering his ankle injury.

Maddon has indicated that Peters could still make the club as a reliever, even if he’s not a member of the rotation to open the year. The only other lefty reliever on the 40-man roster is José Quijada, who is not likely to make the club, although non-roster lefty Ryan Buchter has a solid shot.

“He's one of those guys that's versatile,” Maddon said. “Definitely capable of starting, definitely capable of coming in the middle of the ballgame as a left-hander, and maybe turning the batting order around. I really believe he's an even or ahead guy, meaning if he's out of the bullpen, you can pitch him when you're tied or ahead. He has a lot of real value."

Marsh nearing game action

Outfield prospect Brandon Marsh participated in a live batting practice session with no issues on Tuesday and is nearing a return to Cactus League action. Marsh, the No. 79 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, suffered a sprained left elbow while attempting to make a diving catch in the Cactus League opener on Feb. 23. Maddon said he’s excited to see more of Marsh, who is expected to open the season at Triple-A Salt Lake, but could make his Major League debut as early as this season.

“He’s getting really close,” Maddon said. “He’s doing everything. So it’s coming right around the corner. I’m eager to watch that. We have a lot of interesting kids but this guy is obviously a big part of our future. It’s not far off down the road that he’ll be impactful. So we want to get him out there.”

Peña could appear in games

Right-hander Félix Peña, who underwent right knee surgery in August, is continuing to throw bullpens, though he has yet to appear in a Spring Training game. Maddon said that Peña isn’t going to be ready for the start of the season, but there’s still optimism he’ll pitch in a few Cactus League games.

“He’s been getting close,” Maddon said. “But I don’t have a definitive finish line. But he’s doing well. Real well.”

Angels make roster cuts

The Angels made their first roster cuts of the spring, as infielder Jahmai Jones was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake and lefty Hector Yan was optioned to Class A Advanced Inland Empire, while right-handers Matt Ball and Adrian De Horta, lefty Luiz Gohara and catchers Franklin Torres and Harrison Wenson were reassigned to Minor League camp. None of the moves were unexpected. Jones is ranked as the club’s No. 8 prospect by MLB Pipeline while Yan is No. 12.

Up next

Left-hander Jose Suarez will start for the Angels on Wednesday against the A's at 1:10 p.m. PT at Tempe Diablo Stadium after fellow lefty Dillon Peters was scratched with an ankle sprain. Suarez is competing for a rotation spot, but appears more likely to open at Triple-A Salt Lake. Lefty Sean Manaea starts for Oakland.

Rhett Bollinger covers the Angels for MLB.com. He previously covered the Twins from 2011-18. Follow him on Twitter @RhettBollinger and Facebook.