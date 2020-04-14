DJ Envy to host virtual set on Jackie Robinson Day

It's going to be a little odd to celebrate and honor Jackie Robinson Day on Wednesday without any baseball games to be played. Fortunately, MLB.com and teams will be hosting virtual events online and on social media all day long, and DJ Envy will be getting involved, too, with a

It's going to be a little odd to celebrate and honor Jackie Robinson Day on Wednesday without any baseball games to be played. Fortunately, MLB.com and teams will be hosting virtual events online and on social media all day long, and DJ Envy will be getting involved, too, with a special set dedicated to the legendary star.

The DJ -- best known for co-hosting "The Breakfast Club" on Power 105.1 -- will be streaming #TheClubhouse on his Instagram account from 7-9 p.m. ET. Not only will he be decked out in Robinson gear, but he'll also be joined by a variety of baseball stars and celebrity guests who will drop in during the show.

You can check it out here.