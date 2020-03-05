Here are the Dodgers' 2020 Top 30 Prospects
The Dodgers are setting the standard for winning in the Majors while developing impact talent in the Minors. They're still looking to end a World Series championship drought that extends to 1988, but they've captured seven consecutive National League West titles and placed in the top 10 in each of MLB Pipeline's biannual farm system rankings ever since they began five years ago.
Lux enters this season as the leading contender for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, and May won't be far behind if he gets regular innings, while several other prospects are poised to contribute.
The Dodgers' system shows no signs of slowing down. Since the end of the 2018 season, they have acquired three Top 100 Prospects (Downs, Gray and right-hander
Here's a look at the Dodgers' top prospects:
1) Gavin Lux, SS/2B (MLB No. 2)
2) Dustin May, RHP (MLB No. 23)
3) Josiah Gray, RHP (MLB No. 67)
4) Keibert Ruiz, C (MLB No. 73)
5) Brusdar Graterol, RHP (MLB No. 83)
Biggest jump/fall
Here are the players whose ranks changed the most from the 2019 preseason list to the 2020 preseason list.
Jump: Josiah Gray, RHP (2019: 18 | 2020: 3) -- As the former college shortstop gains more experience on the mound, his stuff and pitchability continue to improve.
Fall: Jeren Kendall, OF (2019: 16 | 2020: NR) -- He's still the system's best athlete, but he's a career .223 hitter with a 32-percent strikeout rate through three professional seasons.
Best tools
Players are graded on a 20-80 scouting scale for future tools -- 20-30 is well below average, 40 is below average, 50 is average, 60 is above average and 70-80 is well above average. Players in parentheses have the same grade.
Hit: 60 -- Gavin Lux
Power: 60 -- D.J. Peters (Lux)
Run: 60 -- Lux
Arm: 65 -- Andy Pages
Defense: 55 -- Jacob Amaya (Diego Cartaya, Zach McKinstry, Keibert Ruiz)
Fastball: 80 -- Brusdar Graterol
Curveball: 60 -- Brett de Geus
Slider: 60 -- Dennis Santana (Graterol)
Changeup: 60 -- Ryan Pepiot (Edwin Uceta)
Control: 60 -- Dustin May
How they were built
Draft: 16 | International: 12 | Trade: 2
Breakdown by ETA
2020: 12 | 2021: 5 | 2022: 7 | 2023: 5 | 2024: 1
Breakdown by position
C: 2 | 2B: 4 | 3B: 3 | SS: 3 | OF: 3 | RHP: 14 | LHP: 1
