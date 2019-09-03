 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Dodgers avoid arb with Barnes, non-tender Yimi

By Ken Gurnick @kengurnick
12:21 AM EST

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with catcher Austin Barnes for a reported $1.1 million on Monday, avoiding salary arbitration, and non-tendered right-handed reliever Yimi García. Barnes, who turns 30 later this month, is likely to back up Will Smith in 2020. Barnes struggled in 2019

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal with catcher Austin Barnes for a reported $1.1 million on Monday, avoiding salary arbitration, and non-tendered right-handed reliever Yimi García.

Barnes, who turns 30 later this month, is likely to back up Will Smith in 2020. Barnes struggled in 2019 with a .203 average and .633 OPS, losing the starting job to Smith, and spent most of the last two months of the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Barnes was not on the postseason roster, as veteran Russell Martin backed up Smith.

García, 29, was 1-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 2019 and was left off the postseason roster, despite spending the entire regular season on the active Major League roster. He had very unusual numbers, with a sparkling 0.866 WHIP and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, but 15 home runs allowed in 62 1/3 innings.

García has been with the Dodgers since 2014, missing the '17 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

After reaching a deal with pitcher Scott Alexander Sunday night for a reported $875,000, the Dodgers tendered contracts on Monday to nine unsigned players eligible for arbitration: Pedro Báez, Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Enrique Hernández, Julio Urías, Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Ross Stripling and Max Muncy.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.

Read more: