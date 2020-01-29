Dodgers announce Minor League staffs for 2020

LOS ANGELES -- John Shoemaker will be back for his 44th season in the Dodgers organization, as the club announced its Minor League staffs for 2020 on Wednesday. In addition to Shoemaker, who will be the manager for Class A Great Lakes, Travis Barbary returns to manage Triple-A Oklahoma City

LOS ANGELES -- John Shoemaker will be back for his 44th season in the Dodgers organization, as the club announced its Minor League staffs for 2020 on Wednesday.

In addition to Shoemaker, who will be the manager for Class A Great Lakes, Travis Barbary returns to manage Triple-A Oklahoma City and Scott Hennessey is back at Double-A Tulsa. Austin Chubb will manage Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga, Anthony Cappuccilli takes over at Rookie-level Ogden, Jair Fernandez and Danny Dorn will manage the two squads in the Arizona Rookie League and Cordell Hipolito and Fumi Ishibashi will manage the two teams in the Dominican Summer League.

Here are the complete staffs for Dodgers affiliates:

Triple-A Oklahoma City: manager Travis Barbary; pitching coach Bill Simas; hitting coach Manny Burriss; bench coach Mark Kertenian.

Double-A Tulsa: manager Scott Hennessey; pitching coach Dave Borkowski; hitting coach Brett Pill; coach Jeremy Rodriguez.

Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: manager Austin Chubb; pitching coach Ryan Dennick; hitting coach Dustin Kelly; coach Jason Bourgeois.

Class A Great Lakes: manager John Shoemaker; pitching coach Stephanos Stroop; hitting coach Seth Conner; coach Elian Herrera.

Rookie-level Ogden: manager Anthony Cappuccillo; pitching coach Dean Stiles; hitting coach Dylan Nasiatka; coach Johan Garcia.

Arizona Rookie League: managers Jair Fernandez and Danny Dorn; pitching coaches Rob Ellis and Ramon Troncoso; hitting coaches Jarek Cunningham, Keith Beauregard and David Popkins; coaches Chris Gutierrez and Pedro Montero.

Dominican Summer League: managers Cordell Hipolito and Fumi Ishibashi; pitching coaches Andres Urbina, Roberto Giron and Hector Rodriguez; hitting coaches Sergio Mendez, Johermyn Chavez and Brady Conlan; coaches Dunior Zerpa and Leury Bonilla.

Dodgers affiliates finished 2019 with a .556 winning percentage (488-390), as five teams reached the playoffs and seven posted winning records.

Ken Gurnick has covered the Dodgers for MLB.com since 2001.