Dodgers land five on Pipeline's Top 100 list

The Dodgers rave about their depth, and their farm system was given more validation on Saturday when MLB Pipeline revealed its Top 100 Prospects list for the 2020 season, which featured five players within Los Angeles’ loaded system. That mark ties for the most among National League clubs and ranks

The Dodgers rave about their depth, and their farm system was given more validation on Saturday when MLB Pipeline revealed its Top 100 Prospects list for the 2020 season, which featured five players within Los Angeles’ loaded system.

That mark ties for the most among National League clubs and ranks second in baseball behind only the Rays, who have six such players.

• Breaking down the Top 100 Prospects list

For all of their payroll flexibility and Major League talent, the Dodgers have built a system of sustainability, which has fueled the club to seven straight National League West championships.

• The Top 100 prospects for 2020, team by team

Middle infielder Gavin Lux headlines the Dodgers’ 2020 prospects as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball, behind only Rays’ phenom Wander Franco. Right-handed starting pitcher Dustin May (No. 23) follows. Both made their Major League debut last season and are expected to be big contributors and NL Rookie of the Year Award candidates this season.

Jeter Downs, Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz should all contribute in Los Angeles in the near future as well.

Dodgers’ Top 100 Prospects

2. Gavin Lux, SS/2B (ETA: 2020)

23. Dustin May, RHP (2020)

44. Jeter Downs, SS (2021)

67. Josiah Gray, RHP (2020)

73. Keibert Ruiz, C (2021)

The Dodgers also ranked fourth in total prospect points, which are accumulated by their representation on the Top 100 list. Each Top 100 player is given points by their ranking. For example, No. 1 receives 100 points, No. 2 receives 99 points and so on.

The annual ranking of MLB’s Top 100 Prospects is assembled by MLB Pipeline Draft and prospect experts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Mike Rosenbaum, who compile input from industry sources, including scouts and scouting directors. It is based on analysis of players' skill sets, upsides, proximity to the Majors and potential immediate impact to their teams. Only players with rookie status entering the 2020 season are eligible for the list. Players who were at least 25 years old when they signed and played in leagues deemed to be professional (Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Cuba) are not eligible.