Dodgers shut down Spring Training complex

LOS ANGELES – The Dodgers on Friday shut down their Arizona training complex at Camelback Ranch-Glendale for at least two weeks to comply with advisories aimed at containing the coronavirus outbreak, manager Dave Roberts said on the Dan Patrick radio show.

Organized club workouts were halted last week, but players were allowed to voluntarily continue training and receiving treatment in preparation for the season.

“I just learned we’re going to shut down our complex today for the next two weeks to reassess and see where we’re at,” Roberts said. “You know, you’re trying to be responsible and keep guys going that want to keep working and get treatment. But I think ultimately you’ve got to be responsible and shutting down Camelback Ranch, and taking care of the staff is the most important thing."

Roberts said he has been keeping in touch with different groups of players each day by text or phone call.

“It’s something completely unprecedented and we’re trusting the fact they’re going to stay in shape,” Roberts said. “Keep their arms in shape, their bodies in shape. We don’t know when there’s a potential start date, if any, is going to happen. But I can still count on our guys.”

