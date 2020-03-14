Kyle Farmer's dog played fetch with a bat

We all know the game of fetch. You grab a ball, show it to your dog, throw it and command your dog to fetch it. Then -- if all goes well -- the dog chases the ball and soon returns with it in his mouth. Then you do it all

We all know the game of fetch. You grab a ball, show it to your dog, throw it and command your dog to fetch it. Then -- if all goes well -- the dog chases the ball and soon returns with it in his mouth. Then you do it all over again until you get tired or just feel like doing something else.

According to Reds infielder Kyle Farmer and his dog Hamilton, that version of fetch is for losers. A ball is simply too easy to throw and fits too easily into a dog's mouth. For a real challenge, you have to play with a baseball bat.

COVID-19 can’t stop Hamilton from enjoying baseball. pic.twitter.com/y41zjoJCv0 — Kyle Farmer (@kFarm17) March 13, 2020

The fact of the matter is that if you're still playing fetch with a regular old ball, you're playing an inferior game. It's like you're riding a bike with training wheels. There's nothing wrong with that if you're a child or just learning, but if you're still using the training wheels after years, something has likely gone horribly wrong.

So, drop that ball and grab a bat next time you play fetch with Fido. It may not result in a successful game, but at least you'll find out whether you can keep up with the best of the best.