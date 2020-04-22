This kid has a dog who fetches his home runs

Everyone wants to be able to launch some dingers right in their own backyard. How else are you supposed to pretend to win the World Series for your favorite team? But this set-up creates a problem for those who play solo: With each swing, you have to trudge over and

Luckily, one young slugger has found the perfect solution: Just ask your dog to play fetch with your home runs.

A cute kid hitting dingers so his v good doggo could fetch it is content we could all use.



(via ryanmercier93/IG) pic.twitter.com/JcTcl0xQj1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 22, 2020

I'm not sure who's happier, the dog or the kid. But I do know that this is the new frontier of batting-practice innovation.