This kid has a dog who fetches his home runs

There's a good boy
By Chris Landers
28 minutes ago

Everyone wants to be able to launch some dingers right in their own backyard. How else are you supposed to pretend to win the World Series for your favorite team? But this set-up creates a problem for those who play solo: With each swing, you have to trudge over and get the ball you just hit. That's a lot of trudging.

Luckily, one young slugger has found the perfect solution: Just ask your dog to play fetch with your home runs.

I'm not sure who's happier, the dog or the kid. But I do know that this is the new frontier of batting-practice innovation.