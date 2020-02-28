Boone: Germán OK after D.R. car accident

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Yankees starter Domingo Germán is OK after a scare on Thursday night. Germán was in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that the suspended starter was safe following the crash. “Germán is fine,” Boone said Friday. “He was

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- Yankees starter Domingo Germán is OK after a scare on Thursday night. Germán was in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that the suspended starter was safe following the crash.

“Germán is fine,” Boone said Friday. “He was in the car, in the back seat on the driver’s side. He’s been to the complex in the D.R., he’s been checked over, and he’s fine.”

Conflicting reports surfaced early Friday prior to the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Braves as to Germán’s involvement in the accident. Spanish-language newspaper El Diario Nuevo first reported that Germán was one of four people in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

According to the news outlet, two occupants sustained injuries in the rollover and were transported to an area hospital, where one required surgery to repair a broken right arm. Germán and another male were uninjured.

The Yankees have yet to release a statement on the incident, which occurred while Germán is away from the team serving the remaining 63 games of his 81-game suspension for violating the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.