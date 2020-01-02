Germán suspended for first 63 games of 2020

NEW YORK -- Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán will be ineligible to pitch in a Major League game until June of this season, having accepted an 81-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Thursday following a lengthy investigation under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy. Germán, 27, will not be paid

NEW YORK -- Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán will be ineligible to pitch in a Major League game until June of this season, having accepted an 81-game suspension from Major League Baseball on Thursday following a lengthy investigation under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy.

Germán, 27, will not be paid as he sits out the first 63 games of the regular season, having missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and the Yankees’ nine postseason contests. He was placed on administrative leave by MLB on Sept. 19. The earliest date that Germán could return to the Major League roster is June 5, when the Yankees are scheduled to host the Rays in New York.

The hurler has agreed not to appeal the suspension, which is among the most substantial levied by the Office of the Commissioner since the league’s domestic violence policy was instituted in 2015. The Braves’ Hector Olivera (82 games in ‘16), the Phillies’ Odubel Herrera (85 games in ‘19) and the Padres’ Jose Torres (100 games in ‘18) have received similar bans.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo Germán violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Germán violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

MLB’s investigation was prompted by Germán’s actions on Sept. 16, when he allegedly had a physical confrontation with the mother of his children at his home in Westchester, N.Y. That evening, most of the Yankees’ roster -- including Germán -- had attended a black-tie gala for CC Sabathia’s PitCCh In Foundation in New York. No police report was filed.

As part of his agreement with MLB, Germán has agreed to contribute to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City-based non-profit organization dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence. Consistent with the terms of the policy, Germán will also participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.

In a statement, the Yankees said of the disciplinary decision, “We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo Germán. Domestic violence -- in any form -- is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society.

"Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to make domestic violence awareness and prevention a priority, and we will continue to back those efforts. We are encouraged by Domingo’s acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct."

Germán was a key contributor to the Yankees’ season, posting an 18-4 record with a 4.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts over 143 innings. Per a source, he will not be allowed to appear in 2020 Spring Training games but will be eligible to participate in the 2020 postseason.