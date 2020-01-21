Pedroia has setback rehabbing knee (report)

Red Sox second baseman has experienced a significant setback with his left knee, according to a report Tuesday by Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. The team has not confirmed or commented on the report. Pedroia's availability for Spring Training is questionable, the report said, and he is discussing his

Red Sox second baseman has experienced a significant setback with his left knee, according to a report Tuesday by Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. The team has not confirmed or commented on the report.

Pedroia's availability for Spring Training is questionable, the report said, and he is discussing his options for the future with his family, agents and the Red Sox.