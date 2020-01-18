Astros to interview Dusty Baker (source)

The Astros will interview veteran skipper Dusty Baker for their open manager spot on Monday, a source told MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi. Houston has not confirmed this news. Baker, 70, has also come up in discussions in the Mets’ front office, according to a report by the New York Post

The Astros will interview veteran skipper Dusty Baker for their open manager spot on Monday, a source told MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi. Houston has not confirmed this news.

Baker, 70, has also come up in discussions in the Mets’ front office, according to a report by the New York Post on Friday. Both clubs, along with the Red Sox, are looking for new managers in the weeks leading up to Spring Training, after their skippers departed in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing practices.

The Astros have already interviewed three candidates this week, according to various reports. Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter interviewed with the club on Wednesday, followed by former Blue Jays skipper John Gibbons on Thursday and Cubs third-base coach Will Venable on Friday. Houston bench coach Joe Espada is also in the mix for the job. Team owner Jim Crane told reporters Friday that the franchise’s famous “Killer B’s” -- Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio and Lance Berkman -- have also reached out to offer their assistance.

Houston’s goal is to name a new manager by Feb. 3, Crane said, so that the club can then turn its attention to hiring its next general manager. Former GM Jeff Luhnow, like former manager AJ Hinch, was first suspended by MLB and then dismissed by Crane in a matter of hours Monday after Commissioner Rob Manfred released his report.

Matt Kelly is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @mattkellyMLB.