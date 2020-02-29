Saturday's top prospect performers

Dylan Carlson (MLB's No. 17 prospect) has been an on-base machine for the Cardinals this spring, and after reaching three more times Saturday, his OBP is now .611 over his first 18 plate appearances. The 21-year-old went 2-for-3 with a seventh-inning double against the Nationals, notching his third multi-hit effort

Dylan Carlson (MLB's No. 17 prospect) has been an on-base machine for the Cardinals this spring, and after reaching three more times Saturday, his OBP is now .611 over his first 18 plate appearances.

The 21-year-old went 2-for-3 with a seventh-inning double against the Nationals, notching his third multi-hit effort of the Grapefruit League season. He also drew a walk, his fourth.

With the two-bagger, Carlson ran his on-base streak to eight straight plate appearances dating back to Wednesday; the streak was snapped an inning later when he struck out swinging. Overall, Carlson is 7-for-14 (.500) with two doubles and a triple through six games.

One of 10 Minor Leaguers to record at least 20 homers and 20 steals a year ago, Carlson is among the outfielders competing for a spot on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster.

Here’s how other top prospects performed on Saturday:

Luis Robert, OF, White Sox (MLB No. 3 prospect): Saturday's game was the kind that White Sox fans should get used to seeing from Robert this season. Building on his Minor League 30-30 season a year ago, Robert went 2-for-3 at Surprise Stadium with, you guessed it, a homer and a stolen base. Each of those were his first of the spring.

Gavin Lux, 2B, Dodgers (MLB No. 2): Batting in the cleanup spot for Los Angeles, Lux jumped on D-backs starter Taylor Clarke in the first inning, ripping a triple down the right-field line to score Mookie Betts. The 22-year-old, who's second only to Wander Franco in the 2020 MLB Top 100 Prospects list, finished his day 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Luis Garcia, SS, Nationals (MLB No. 97): Garcia sent a laser to right-center field in the top of the seventh inning Saturday against the Cardinals for a two-run homer, his first long ball of the spring. The 19-year-old has collected at least one hit in three straight games and is 5-for-11 (.455) overall.

Bryan Abreu, P, Astros: Abreu made his second appearance of the spring and again looked sharp, allowing one hit and striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. He walked the first two batters he faced, and then cruised after that. He struck out reigning NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso on three pitches.

Luis Medina, P, Yankees (NYY No. 10 prospect): Medina looked dominant against the Red Sox in Fort Myers, pitching two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three. He made a heads-up defensive play, too, throwing to second on a fielder’s choice after allowing a single.

Jose Devers, SS, Marlins: Devers paced the Marlins out of the leadoff spot Saturday against the Orioles, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. The 20-year-old cousin of Red Sox rising star Rafael, Devers came to Miami from the Yankees in the Giancarlo Stanton trade and hit .322 in 47 games in the Minors last season.