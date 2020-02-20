Notes: Top prospects face off; positional preview

JUPITER, Fla. – Live batting practice got interesting on Field 5 at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex on Thursday morning.

For those who like watching top prospects face off against top prospects, there was a little more adrenaline flowing than usual when hard-throwing right-hander Edward Cabrera starred down shortstop prospect Jazz Chisholm and outfielder Monte Harrison .

Ranked by MLB Pipeline as No. 85 on the overall Top 100 list, Cabrera had some fun facing his friends.

“It was a very fun experience,” Cabrera said through an interpreter. “I was giving all I got with every pitch. I didn’t get into a comfort zone because I was pitching to my friends.”

The Marlins view Cabrera as a special talent with tremendous upside. The right-hander sports a 100-mph fastball, to go with a plus curveball and changeup. If he puts it all together, he has top of the rotation talent.

Cabrera took major strides forward a year ago, posting a 9-4 combined record with a 2.23 ERA in 19 starts at Class A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville. In 96 2/3 innings, he struck out 116 and walked 31.

As one of their prized pitching prospects, the Marlins are in no hurry to rush Cabrera’s development.

The right-hander projects to start off at Triple-A Wichita, in a rotation with top prospect Sixto Sanchez, Nick Neidert and Jorge Guzman.

On Thursday, it took him about three fastballs to find his rhythm.

“I felt a little uncomfortable, but then I got my rhythm, and everything started flowing pretty well,” Cabrera said.

Chisholm had one long fly ball to right, which appeared to hook foul. Harrison mostly tracked pitches during his turn, not swinging often.

“For me in camp, I’m learning from the guys around here,” Cabrera said. “That’s why I think it should be a good camp for me.”

Around the horn

You got a pretty good indication about who is playing where for the Marlins on Thursday morning. During fielding drills that included infielders and outfielders, in left field were Corey Dickerson and Matt Kemp. In center were Jonathan Villar, Lewis Brinson and Monte Harrison. In right were Garrett Cooper and Matt Joyce.

Jesús Aguilar was at first base, with Isan Díaz at second base. Miguel Rojas and Sean Rodriguez were at shortstop, with Brian Anderson and Jon Berti at third base. Berti also saw action at second.

Aguilar, it’s worth noting, won his arbitration case, and will make $2.575 million this season. The Marlins counter-offer was $2.325 million.

Up next

The Marlins are back on the field on Friday morning for their final workout before games begin on Saturday. Stretch is about 9:30 a.m. ET at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex, and they are open to the public.