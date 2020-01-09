White Sox announce deal with Encarnación

The White Sox made their deal with free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnación official on Thursday, announcing the one-year, $12 million contract, which comes with a $12 million, buyout-free club option for 2021. Encarnación, who turned 37 on Tuesday, hit .244/.344/.531 with 34 home runs, 86 RBIs and an .875 OPS in

The White Sox made their deal with free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnación official on Thursday, announcing the one-year, $12 million contract, which comes with a $12 million, buyout-free club option for 2021.

Encarnación, who turned 37 on Tuesday, hit .244/.344/.531 with 34 home runs, 86 RBIs and an .875 OPS in 109 games for the Mariners and Yankees last season. He became a free agent after the Yankees declined his $20 million option for 2020.

"Edwin is a professional hitter, someone who makes each and every at-bat count," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement Thursday. "His long track record of power is impressive, and as a veteran run producer, Edwin adds another threatening bat to our lineup, lengthening our batting order and increasing Rick Renteria’s offensive options on any given night."

Encarnación has hit at least 30 homers in eight consecutive seasons, the only player in baseball to do so, and he has an MLB-high six 100-RBI seasons during that time. His 297 home runs and 850 RBIs since 2012 both lead the Major Leagues.

Encarnación's power should be a big boost for the White Sox, who ranked 25th in MLB with 182 home runs in 2019. Only the rebuilding Royals and Tigers ranked below them in the American League.

Bringing in the veteran DH is one of many moves the White Sox have made this offseason as they try to vault into contention in the AL Central. Aside from Encarnación, Chicago's free-agent signings include All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal and former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, and the team also re-signed first baseman José Abreu and catcher James McCann and traded for outfielder Nomar Mazara.

In the corresponding move Thursday to make room for Encarnación on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated left-hander Kodi Medeiros for assignment.