Adrianza, Twins avoid arb with 1-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins began their action at Monday's non-tender deadline by avoiding arbitration with Ehire Adrianza, as the club announced Monday that it signed the utility infielder to a guaranteed, one-year contract for the 2020 season. A source confirmed that Adrianza's deal is worth $1.6 million. The new contract

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins began their action at Monday's non-tender deadline by avoiding arbitration with Ehire Adrianza , as the club announced Monday that it signed the utility infielder to a guaranteed, one-year contract for the 2020 season. A source confirmed that Adrianza's deal is worth $1.6 million.

The new contract represents a $300,000 raise for the 30-year-old Adrianza, who earned $1.3 million last season after similarly avoiding arbitration with the Twins last fall. He would have been arbitration-eligible for the final time this offseason.

Adrianza's return is significant for the Twins as he comes off the most productive season of his career, during which he slashed .272/.349/.416 with five homers in 83 games, setting career bests in all three categories while appearing at six defensive positions. Adrianza was the Twins' best defender at third base and shortstop, and his versatility to swing over to first base was critical in the frequent absence of C.J. Cron and Marwin Gonzalez in the second half.

Adrianza hadn't even initially appeared to be a lock for last season's Opening Day roster due to a crowded roster situation and an October 2018 surgery on his left shoulder that limited the switch-hitting infielder to swinging from the left side. But still, he provided a career-best 1.1 WAR, per Baseball-Reference, while embracing his expanded utility role.

The club has not yet announced any decisions regarding its other nine arbitration-eligible players. Cron could be a candidate to be non-tendered at Monday's 8 p.m. ET deadline.