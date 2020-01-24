Eloy looks to have defensive bounceback

CHICAGO -- Eloy Jiménez has a prediction for the 2020 season. But this look into the future is not team-based. It’s all about Jiménez’s defense in left field, which was less than stellar as an overall body of work in 2019. “It's going to be better,” said Jiménez, flashing his

But this look into the future is not team-based. It’s all about Jiménez’s defense in left field, which was less than stellar as an overall body of work in 2019.

“It's going to be better,” said Jiménez, flashing his trademark smile Friday ahead of SoxFest at McCormick Place West. “I put in more effort this offseason, too. It's going to be better.”

There were times last season where it didn’t look so much as if Jiménez's defense would get worse, but it would consistently keep him off the field. And the White Sox cannot afford to lose his electric offensive ability -- 31 homers, 79 RBIs and an .828 OPS as a rookie.

On April 26, Jiménez suffered a high right ankle sprain when he ran into Guaranteed Rate Field’s left-field wall while chasing down a Grayson Greiner home run. He really didn’t have a play on the drive, and he started his jump late.

Jiménez missed time from April 27 to May 20 with that injury. On July 16 at Kauffman Stadium, Jiménez collided with center fielder Charlie Tilson while chasing a fly ball and suffered a bruised right ulnar nerve sidelining him until July 28.

His average jump was minus-two feet versus the average Major League outfielder in 2019, ranking 80th out of 98 qualifying outfielders, per Statcast. His Outs Above Average figure was minus-11, which ranked 88th out of 92 qualifying outfielders.

“My jump, my first step sometimes was a little bit lazy,” Jiménez said. “But this year, I've been working on that. I know it can be better.”

“He’s working,” White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said. “He was out there early, man. Obviously, he has some work to do. But he’s going to continue to work. We’re going to push him to get better and try to make him the best outfielder he can be.”

These struggles didn’t alter Jiménez's confidence, and he actually looked more comfortable as the season progressed. Part of that confidence came from daily pregame work he did with first-base coach Daryl Boston.

And part of his desire for improvement comes from wanting absolutely no part of the designated hitter role.

“No,” said a stern but still upbeat Jiménez when asked about being a DH.

“Do I think he can improve? Absolutely,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “I have no doubt in my mind this young man will be a better defender than people think he will be. But that requires commitment and work. It really does.”

Renteria has told anyone who will listen about Jiménez’s potential to become a plus-defensive player dating back to the Winter Meetings in San Diego. That defensive development will greatly help the White Sox, who could potentially keep Jiménez’s bat in the lineup late in the game instead of removing him for a defensive replacement.

“I wasn't disappointed when Rick took me out of the game,” Jiménez said. “I just said, 'He's not going to do it anymore because I'm going to put in more effort and I'm going to work harder.'”

All of these comments reinforce Jiménez’s 2019 prediction.

“This year, you’re going to see a surprise,” Jiménez said.