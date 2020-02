The Padres are acquiring reliever Emilio Pagán from the Rays for outfielder Manuel Margot and catching prospect Logan Driscoll, sources told MLB.com Saturday night. The clubs have not confirmed. Pagán had a team-high 20 saves for the Rays in 2019.

