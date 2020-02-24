Notes: Injury updates; Lindor hits 1st HR

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Emmanuel Clase was originally scheduled to work an inning in the Indians’ 12-8 loss to the Rockies on Monday afternoon at Salt River Fields, but the Indians have had to slow his workload down after he felt some pain in his lat a few days ago. “If

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Emmanuel Clase was originally scheduled to work an inning in the Indians’ 12-8 loss to the Rockies on Monday afternoon at Salt River Fields, but the Indians have had to slow his workload down after he felt some pain in his lat a few days ago.

“If it was the season, he'd pitch,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “We're just trying to make sure we do this right. Being new, a kid that went from A-ball to the Major Leagues, we're just going to slow it down just a little bit.”

The Tribe has already lost starter Mike Clevinger this spring to a partial meniscus tear that required surgery on the fourth day of camp and had a scare with Carlos Carrasco when he had to undergo an MRI on his right hip that revealed a minor hip flexor strain. And now, the minor injuries have begun to spread.

Along with Clase’s sore lat, Francona said on Monday afternoon that starter Aaron Civale recently felt discomfort in his groin during defensive drills, but that the right-hander seems to be progressing well. Civale was scheduled to throw a simulated game at the team’s Spring Training facility either Monday or Tuesday.

“He’s doing fine,” Francona said. “He’s just backed up a few days.”

To add to the list, outfielder Daniel Johnson sprained his ankle two weeks ago, which is causing him to get off to a slower start this spring. Before Saturday’s game was canceled due to rain, Johnson was scratched from the Indians’ reserves list because his ankle wasn’t quite healed enough to be back in games.

“We thought, by all accounts, he was ready to go, and then he kind of self reported he was about 75 percent,” Francona said. “He was more than willing to play. I just don't think that's fair to a player. We'll slow him down a little bit.”

Lindor mashes two-run homer

Francisco Lindor has looked like he’s in midseason form all through the team’s first week of camp, and that carried right into his first Cactus League game. In his second at-bat, the All-Star shortstop mashed a two-run homer deep over the fence in center field to give the Indians a 4-1 lead against the Rockies.

“I mean, I can go out on a limb and say he’s a really talented player,” Francona said.

Plesac makes spring debut

Zach Plesac allowed one run on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts over two innings on Monday. The right-hander was looking forward to getting back into game action after spending the offseason working on his curveball.

“[I have a] new grip,” Plesac said of his curve. “I was spiking it last year. I think it was causing my wrist to get loose and I was getting underneath the ball, spinning it. So now, I'm finally on top of it, breaking it off over the plate. I threw some good ones today that I felt good with.”

Up next

Shane Bieber will make his first start of the spring in the Indians' home opener in Goodyear on Tuesday against the White Sox. The Tribe’s first scheduled home game was rained out against the Reds on Saturday. Left-hander Bernardo Flores Jr. will get the ball first for Chicago. First pitch is slated for 3:05 p.m. ET. Fans can hear the action through an exclusive webcast on indians.com.