Clase suspended 80 games after positive test

CLEVELAND -- The Indians struggled to contain their excitement when they first acquired reliever Emmanuel Clase , the centerpiece in the trade that shipped Corey Kluber to Texas. But now, the club and the 21-year-old have a bit of a hurdle to overcome.

Clase received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball announced on Friday. The suspension does not begin until the 2020 season is officially underway.

“We were disappointed to learn of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” the Indians said in a brief statement. “We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game. We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. Per the protocol outlined by Major League Baseball's Collective Bargaining Agreement, we will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding this announcement."

Mandy Bell covers the Indians for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MandyBell02.