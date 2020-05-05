Epic half-innings, one after another after another

The return of live baseball is still to be determined, but in the meantime, MLB.com is offering an epic walk down memory lane. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET and running through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and then replaying from 5 p.m. ET through 1 a.m. ET that night, MLB.com

Beginning at 9 a.m. ET and running through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and then replaying from 5 p.m. ET through 1 a.m. ET that night, MLB.com will continuously stream 42 of the most memorable half-innings in modern baseball history -- back-to-back, in succession. Each half-inning will be shown in its entirety, beginning in chronological order with Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series and running through Howie Kendrick’s title-clinching homer in Game 7 of last year’s Fall Classic, and select interviews with some of the legends involved in these moments will be interspersed throughout. Your requirements for this are pretty simple: Log on to MLB.com, turn up the volume and let hours of baseball’s best moments wash over you.

Each of MLB’s 30 clubs will be represented with at least one cherished moment from that franchise’s history. Below is a rundown of all 42 half-innings that will be shown -- and make sure you’re ready to watch Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET.

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST

Blue Jays

Bottom 9, 1993 World Series Game 6: Joe Carter ‘touches ‘em all’ with Series-winning walk-off homer

Bottom 7, 2015 ALDS Game 5: Jose Bautista unleashes the bat flip of all bat flips

Orioles

Mid 5, Sept. 6, 1995: Cal Ripken Jr. passes Lou Gehrig to become baseball’s ‘Iron Man’

Rays

Bottom 8, Sept. 28, 2011: Rays cut massive deficit to the Yankees as part of wild Game 162 rally

Red Sox

Bottom 12, 1975 World Series Game 6: Carlton Fisk waves it fair in all-time Fall Classic game

Bottom 9, Sept. 10, 1999: Pedro Martinez finishes off 17-strikeout masterpiece in the Bronx

Bottom 9, Game 4 2004 ALCS: Dave Roberts’ steal ignites Red Sox’s historic comeback

Yankees

Top 9, Game 5 of 1956 World Series: Don Larsen’s perfect game

Top 7, 1978 AL East tiebreaker: Bucky Dent goes ‘deep to left’

Bottom 8, Game 7 of 2003 ALCS: The Aaron Boone/Grady Little Game

AL CENTRAL

Indians

Bottom 10, Sept. 14, 2017: Jay Bruce lifts Tribe to AL-record 22nd straight win

Royals

Bottom 9, 1985 World Series Game 6: K.C. rally, Don Denkinger’s call forces Game 7

Tigers

Bottom 8, 1984 World Series Game 5: Kirk Gibson’s homer seals Tigers’ title

Twins

Bottom 10, 1991 World Series Game 7: Twins’ rally caps all-time pitcher’s duel at the Metrodome

White Sox

Bottom 9, 2005 World Series Game 2: Scott Podsednik walks off the Astros with a shocking home run

Top 9, July 23, 2009: Dewayne Wise’s incredible catch preserves Mark Buehrle’s perfect game

AL WEST

Angels

Bottom 8, Game 6 of 2002 World Series: Comeback that sparks Halos’ lone World Series title

Astros

Bottom 9, 2019 ALCS Game 6: José Altuve walks off the Yankees, sending Houston back to the World Series

Athletics

Bottom 9, Sept. 4, 2002: Scott Hatteberg’s walk-off dinger caps ‘Moneyball’ A’s 20th straight win

Mariners

Bot 11, 1995 ALDS Game 5: Edgar Martinez’s double drives home Ken Griffey Jr., saves baseball in Seattle

Top 9, Aug. 15, 2012: King Félix closes book on MLB’s most recent perfect game

Rangers

Top 9, May 1, 1991: Nolan Ryan finishes off his record seventh no-hitter

NL EAST

Braves

Bottom 4, April 8, 1974: Hank Aaron hammers career home run No. 715

Bottom 9, 1992 NLCS Game 7: Francisco Cabrera’s clutch hit brings home Sid Bream

Marlins

Top 8, 2003 NLCS Game 6: Marlins’ huge rally stuns Cubs at Wrigley

Mets

Bottom 10, 1986 World Series Game 6: Mookie’s ‘little roller’ caps Mets’ wild comeback

Bottom 8, Sept. 21, 2001: Mike Piazza lifts NYC with post-9/11 homer

Nationals

Bottom 8, 2019 NL Wild Card Game: Nats’ wild rally sparks improbable World Series run

Top 7, 2019 World Series Game 7: Howie Kendrick’s go-ahead dinger seals Nats’ first title

Phillies

Top 9, 2010 NLDS Game 1: Roy Halladay closes out his postseason no-hitter

NL CENTRAL

Brewers

Bottom 10, 2011 NLDS Game 5: Nyjer Morgan sends Crew to the NLCS

Cardinals

Bottom 9, 1985 NLCS Game 5: Ozzie Smith walks it off, makes folks ‘go crazy’

Bottom 9, 2011 World Series Game 6: Hometown hero David Freese keeps Cardinals alive

Cubs

Top 10, 2016 World Series Game 7: Cubs surge ahead to end ‘Curse of the Billy Goat’

Pirates

Bottom 9, 1960 World Series Game 7: Bill Mazeroski’s historic walk-off homer

Reds

Bottom 1, Sept. 11, 1985: Pete Rose becomes the all-time Hit King

NL WEST

D-backs

Bottom 9, 2001 World Series Game 7: Luis Gonzalez’s flare wins an all-time Fall Classic

Dodgers

Bottom 9, 1965 World Series Game 7: Sandy Koufax goes the distance vs. Twins

Bottom 9, 1988 World Series Game 1: Kirk Gibson makes ‘the impossible’ happen with pinch-hit homer

Giants

Bottom 9, 2014 Game 7 World Series: Madison Bumgarner finishes off his postseason for the ages

Padres

Bottom 9, 1984 NLCS Game 4: Steve Garvey’s walk-off keeps Friars alive

Rockies

Bottom 13, 2007 NL Wild Card tiebreaker: Matt Holliday’s slide kicks off ‘Rocktober’