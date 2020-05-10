 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Now the whole world has Bauer's phone number

He might be getting a few calls
By Chris Landers
3:50 PM EDT

During their broadcast of a KBO game between the NC Dinos and LG Twins early Sunday morning, ESPN2 invited Trevor Bauer to hop on via FaceTime and chat with Jon Sciambi and Jessica Mendoza for a few innings. Which is all well and good ... except that they accidentally forgot

During their broadcast of a KBO game between the NC Dinos and LG Twins early Sunday morning, ESPN2 invited Trevor Bauer to hop on via FaceTime and chat with Jon Sciambi and Jessica Mendoza for a few innings. Which is all well and good ... except that they accidentally forgot to hide Bauer's phone number, essentially beaming it to a national television audience.

Bauer, to his credit, tried to make some lemonade:

Alas, he seems to have underestimated just how interested fans would be in getting in touch with an All-Star pitcher -- by Sunday afternoon, the number shown on the screen was no longer in service.