Now the whole world has Bauer's phone number

During their broadcast of a KBO game between the NC Dinos and LG Twins early Sunday morning, ESPN2 invited Trevor Bauer to hop on via FaceTime and chat with Jon Sciambi and Jessica Mendoza for a few innings. Which is all well and good ... except that they accidentally forgot to hide Bauer's phone number, essentially beaming it to a national television audience.

Bauer, to his credit, tried to make some lemonade:

So @espn has just leaked my number to truly the entire world lol in honor of this...shall we call it...massive screw up...I’m doing a giveaway! I’ll be giving away a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball over the next 48 hours. Rules are in my voicemail! Good luck! pic.twitter.com/luEqvwGtxW — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 10, 2020

Alas, he seems to have underestimated just how interested fans would be in getting in touch with an All-Star pitcher -- by Sunday afternoon, the number shown on the screen was no longer in service.