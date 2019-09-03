Suárez, Gray take home top awards at Redsfest
CINCINNATI -- A yearly Redsfest tradition is the presentation of the award winners from the prior season, honoring the best players at both the Minor League and Major League levels. The Reds recognized several outstanding players and performances from the 2019 season, including Most Valuable Player Eugenio Suárez, who won
CINCINNATI -- A yearly Redsfest tradition is the presentation of the award winners from the prior season, honoring the best players at both the Minor League and Major League levels.
The Reds recognized several outstanding players and performances from the 2019 season, including Most Valuable Player
Right-hander
• Moose ready to 'bring a championship back'
Gray and Houston’s Justin Verlander were the only pitchers in the Major Leagues to make at least 30 starts and allow no more than four runs in any of those starts. Gray finished the season with an 11-8 record, a 2.87 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP.
Catcher
On the Minor League side, right fielder
• Senzel 'right on track' for spring, Year 2 in CF
The organization's other Minor League award winners honored on Friday included Hitter of the Year Jose Garcia, who knocked 37 doubles and eight homers over 104 games for Class A Daytona, and Pitcher of the Year lefty Packy Naughton, who recorded a 3.32 ERA over 28 games, across 157 innings, for Daytona and Double-A Chattanooga. Garcia is rated by MLP Pipeline as the ninth-best prospect in the organization, while Naughton is ranked 13th.
Outfielder Michael Siani, the Reds No. 8 prospect, received the organization's Minor League Community Service Award.
🏆🏆🏆🏆#Redsfest pic.twitter.com/nO8gPs4ldY— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) December 7, 2019
Alyson Footer is a national correspondent for MLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @alysonfooter.