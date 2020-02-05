Fans invited to Truck Day sendoff on Friday

Friday, February 7, is #TruckDay – and that means the Phillies and Old Dominion Freight Line, the official Freight Carrier of the Phillies, will be packing up the clubhouse and loading thousands of contents onto their equipment truck, bound for Spring Training in Clearwater, Fla. Before the truck is officially

Friday, February 7, is #TruckDay – and that means the Phillies and Old Dominion Freight Line, the official Freight Carrier of the Phillies, will be packing up the clubhouse and loading thousands of contents onto their equipment truck, bound for Spring Training in Clearwater, Fla. Before the truck is officially “outta here,” fans are invited to a noon #TruckDay Spring Training Sendoff on Citizens Bank Way at Citizens Bank Park.

Special guests include Phillies Announcer Dan Baker and Phillies Ballgirls, as well as local sports mascots such as Swoop (Philadelphia Eagles), Gritty (Philadelphia Flyers), Phang (Philadelphia Union) and Wingston (Philadelphia Wings).

The event also features a big entrance by the Phillie Phanatic, who will be leading the truck down Citizens Bank Way.

Fans attending the #TruckDay Spring Training Sendoff will be invited back to the New Era Phillies Team Store for food and beverages, as well as photo opportunities with the World Series trophies. In addition, the team store will be offering 20% off all merchandise – including the new spring training caps.

There will be free parking in Lot S, with entrance off Pattison Avenue. (Note: Citizens Bank Way will be closed for the equipment truck’s departure…the outside event will be weather permitting).

After the noon sendoff, the truck will then begin its eight-state, 1,058-mile trek to Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla., where it will be unloaded on Sunday, February 9 – just three days before the first official workout for Phillies pitchers and catchers. The first home game at Spectrum Field is Sunday, February 23, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

SAMPLING OF WHAT’S GOING ON THE TRUCK: