These are MLB's projected closers

In 2019, 199 players had at least one save, topping 2018 (165) for the all-time record. Meanwhile, just 11 players finished with 30-plus saves, and only six of them were cemented as the closer during fantasy draft season.

Here's a look at the current closer landscape, with teams broken down into three categories and organized alphabetically.

Elite closers

Athletics: Liam Hendriks

Next in line: Lou Trivino, Joakim Soria

The A's also had an elite fantasy closer last March, but it wasn't Hendriks; it was Blake Treinen. Oakland turned to Hendriks when Treinen went on the injured list in June, and the club never looked back. Hendriks will now try to prove his career year (1.80 ERA, 37.4% K rate) was no fluke.

Astros: Roberto Osuna

Next in line: Ryan Pressly, Joe Smith

Osuna is only 25 years old, but he already has three seasons on his resume with at least 35 saves. He led the American League with 38 saves last year, while recording a 2.63 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 65 innings. He could rank among MLB's saves leaders again in 2020.

Brewers: Josh Hader

Next in line: Brent Suter, Corey Knebel

After deploying Hader as a flexible relief ace in 2018, the Brewers used him in a more traditional manner last season, turning to the left-hander as their primary closer after Knebel underwent Tommy John surgery in March. The 25-year-old, who struck out 47.2% of the batters he faced in the past two years, is poised to retain the role heading into '20.

Indians: Brad Hand

Next in line: Nick Wittgren, Adam Cimber

Hand has recorded 30-plus saves with a K/9 over 13.0 in each of the past two seasons, posting a 2.99 ERA in that span. Although he had a 5.40 ERA with four blown saves after the All-Star break while battling elbow problems last year, the left-hander has a firm grasp on the closer's role.

Padres: Kirby Yates

Next in line: Emilio Pagán, Drew Pomeranz

After a breakout season at age 31 in 2018, Yates raised his game again last year, posting a 1.19 ERA with a 101-to-13 K/BB ratio and a Major League-leading 41 saves over 60 2/3 innings. The right-hander should be one of the first three relievers off the board in 2020 drafts.

Twins: Taylor Rogers

Next in line: Sergio Romo, Trevor May

The Twins opened last season with a closer tandem of Blake Parker and Rogers, but the latter proved to be the superior option and had the role to himself by June. With a career 144 ERA+ and a 9.8 K/9 mark, Rogers could continue to excel in that spot.

Yankees: Aroldis Chapman

Next in line: Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino

Chapman no longer averages triple digits with his four-seam fastball, but he continues to get the job done with 98 mph heat and an excellent slider. The 32-year-old is seeking his eighth career season with 30-plus saves in 2020.

Stable situations

Angels: Hansel Robles

Next in line: Ty Buttrey, Keynan Middleton

The Angels signed Cody Allen to be their closer last season, but he was released after posting a 6.26 ERA over 25 appearances. The club found stability in Robles, who racked up 23 saves with a 2.48 ERA and 75 K's in 72 2/3 innings. The ninth-inning job appears to be his to lose.

Blue Jays: Ken Giles

Next in line: Anthony Bass, Wilmer Font

If not for a recurring bout of elbow inflammation last July, Giles probably would have been dealt before the Trade Deadline. As it stands, the right-hander is still Toronto's closer, though he'll likely be a trade candidate again this summer, with free agency looming next offseason. Giles' skills are elite, but the possibility that he'll be shipped to a team that won't use him as its closer knocks him down a rung.

Braves: Mark Melancon

Next in line: Will Smith, Shane Greene

When the Braves acquired both Melancon and Greene on July 31 last season, the latter was expected to step in as the team's closer. However, it was Melancon who grabbed the reins, recording 11 saves in 11 chances. Melancon is set to hold onto the role, even after Atlanta signed veteran left-hander Will Smith (34 saves in 2019) to a three-year, $40 million deal in November.

Cubs: Craig Kimbrel

Next in line: Rowan Wick, Jeremy Jeffress

After remaining on the free-agent market until last June, Kimbrel was unable to rebound from the long layoff. The right-hander posted a 6.53 ERA over 20 2/3 innings, allowing nine homers in that span and making a pair of trips to the injured list. Following a normal offseason, the 31-year-old will try to recapture the dominant form he showed from 2010-18 (1.91 ERA, 1.96 FIP).

D-backs: Archie Bradley

Next in line: Yoan López, Kevin Ginkel

Bradley had a 5.66 ERA over his first 32 games last season, but he was among baseball's most effective relievers thereafter, recording a 1.47 ERA in his final 34 appearances. Bradley took over as Arizona's closer on July 30 and led MLB in saves from that point forward, collecting 18 in 19 chances. The 27-year-old could be a top-10 fantasy closer if he keeps his walk rate (11.4% in 2019) in check.

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen

Next in line: Blake Treinen, Pedro Báez

Jansen leads all pitchers in saves (239) since the beginning of 2014, but he has started to show signs of decline. Last season, the right-hander recorded a career-high 3.71 ERA with eight blown saves. Five of those came in the second half, when Jansen posted a 4.44 ERA. The 32-year-old is still the Dodgers' closer, but his grasp on the role is more tenuous than ever.

Mets: Edwin Díaz

Next in line: Seth Lugo, Justin Wilson

Díaz's first season with the Mets yielded a 5.59 ERA with seven blown saves in 33 chances, but the righty has a chance to right the ship in 2020. Díaz was fantasy's top closer just two years ago, recording a 1.96 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP, 57 saves and 124 K's in 73 1/3 innings.

Nationals: Sean Doolittle

Next in line: Daniel Hudson, Will Harris

Doolittle has spent time on the injured list in each of the past six seasons, and he recorded career highs in ERA (4.05), WHIP (1.30) and FIP (4.25) in 2019. Meanwhile, Hudson served as the team's primary closer down the stretch and during its World Series title run. Doolittle, though, is expected to regain the ninth-inning job in 2020.

Phillies: Héctor Neris

Next in line: Seranthony Domínguez, José Álvarez

After losing the closer job to Domínguez in 2018, Neris re-emerged as the Phillies' stopper last season, when Domínguez and many other Philadelphia relievers went down with injuries. Neris, a 30-year-old with a lifetime 3.29 ERA and an 11.4 K/9, is the favorite to lead the team in saves again this year.

Pirates: Keone Kela

Next in line: Richard Rodriguez, Kyle Crick

If Kela can stay healthy this season, he could receive the majority of the save chances for Pittsburgh. The right-hander has posted a 2.84 ERA with a 31.1% strikeout rate since the outset of 2017, but he has made fewer than 40 appearances in three of the past four seasons.

Rangers: José Leclerc

Next in line: Rafael Montero, Jesse Chavez

Leclerc began last season as the Rangers' closer and finished it the same way, but he lost the job for a long stretch as he battled inconsistency. The hard-throwing righty can be incredibly difficult to hit (lifetime 33.0% K rate, .596 OPS against), but he will likely need to trim his walk rate (13.0% in 2019) to avoid another bumpy campaign. If the 26-year-old struggles again, Montero could get a shot.

Reds: Raisel Iglesias

Next in line: Michael Lorenzen, Amir Garrett

Iglesias recorded a career-high 34 saves in 2019, but his ERA jumped to 4.16 (2.47 over 2017-18), and Lorenzen collected seven saves himself. If Iglesias starts poorly this season, the club could look to Lorenzen, Garrett or even free-agent addition Pedro Strop to close.

Red Sox: Brandon Workman

Next in line: Matt Barnes, Marcus Walden

Workman enjoyed a breakout season at age 30, posting a 1.88 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings and spending the second half as Boston's closer. Amazingly, the right-hander allowed only one homer, which helped to mitigate the damage caused by his lofty 15.7% walk rate. Workman should open 2020 as the team's ninth-inning man, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect a repeat of his sub-2.00 ERA.

Rockies: Wade Davis

Next in line: Scott Oberg, Carlos Estévez

Davis performed well early in 2019, recording a 2.16 ERA with eight saves in eight chances over his first 19 games, but his season went off the rails in June. In his final 31 appearances, the veteran had a 12.81 ERA with a 22-to-19 K/BB ratio over 26 innings. Davis is being given another chance to close this season, but his leash is likely to be short.

Royals: Ian Kennedy

Next in line: Tim Hill, Scott Barlow

After Kennedy posted a 5.06 ERA over 52 starts spanning 2017-18, the Royals opted to move the right-hander to the bullpen last season, and the switch worked wonders. Kennedy finished 2019 with 30 saves, a 3.41 ERA and the best K-BB% (21.0%) of his career. With one year left on his deal, the 35-year-old could be a trade candidate this summer, but he will likely receive the majority of Kansas City's save chances before then.

Tigers: Joe Jiménez

Next in line: Buck Farmer, Jose Cisnero

Jiménez took over as the Tigers' closer after the team traded Shane Greene on July 31, and he had success in the role, collecting nine saves and recording a 3.06 ERA in his final 19 games. Jiménez, 25, has been named Detroit's primary closer, and he'll likely be given a good deal of leeway, even if his home run problems (2.0 HR/9 in 2019) persist.

White Sox: Alex Colomé

Next in line: Steve Cishek, Aaron Bummer

A mediocre strikeout rate (22.1% in 2019, 22.2% career) keeps Colomé from the elite tier of fantasy closers, but as far as the mid-level options are concerned, the right-hander is as reliable as they come. Colomé has recorded 30-plus saves in three of the past four years, and he was on pace to get there in 2018 as well before being traded to the Mariners, who used him in a setup role.

Uncertain situations

Cardinals

Most likely: Giovanny Gallegos

After Jordan Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery last June, the Cardinals turned to Carlos Martínez as their closer, and the right-hander successfully handled the job. But Martínez is back in the rotation (for now), leaving several pitchers to compete for save chances. Gallegos, fresh off a 2.31 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP and a 27.6% K-BB%, is the presumed favorite, but Ryan Helsley, Andrew Miller, Alex Reyes, John Gant and John Brebbia haven't been ruled out.

Giants

Most likely: Tony Watson

The Giants have a closer vacancy after Will Smith, the team leader in saves last season, departed as a free agent to join the Braves. Watson, Shaun Anderson and Trevor Gott are the leading contenders to fill the void.

Mariners

Most likely: Yoshihisa Hirano

Six pitchers recorded at least two saves for the Mariners last season; only two -- Matt Magill and Erik Swanson -- are still with the team. Hirano, Magill and Sam Tuivailala are among the competitors for the closer role in 2020.

Marlins

Most likely: Brandon Kintzler

Sergio Romo led the Marlins with 17 saves in 2019, but he was traded to the Twins last July. Kintzler, who recorded 45 saves for Minnesota over 2016-17, Drew Steckenrider, Ryne Stanek and Yimi García could all be a factor in the ninth inning for Miami this year.

Orioles

Most likely: Hunter Harvey

The Orioles won only 54 games last season and had just 27 saves as a team, with Mychal Givens' 11 saves leading the club. Harvey, who finally debuted in 2019 after dealing with persistent injuries in the Minors, could receive a chance to close in 2020.

Rays

Most likely: Nick Anderson

The Rays used multiple closers in 2019, as Emilio Pagán (20 saves), Diego Castillo (eight) and José Alvarado (seven) combined for 35 saves. Pagán was traded to the Padres in February, putting Anderson at the forefront of the saves race for Tampa Bay. Anderson's performance after joining the Rays in a trade last July was staggering, as the right-hander recorded a 2.11 ERA with a 50% K-BB% over 21 1/3 innings.