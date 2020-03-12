FAQ: How coronavirus impacts D-backs, MLB

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs players were informed Thursday that Major League Baseball has suspended Spring Training games and has delayed the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks because of the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. The situation remains fluid, but here is a

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- D-backs players were informed Thursday that Major League Baseball has suspended Spring Training games and has delayed the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks because of the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation remains fluid, but here is a look at what we know right now:

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 1 p.m. MST on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of its regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

Where will players go?

The D-backs will continue to make their Salt River Fields training facility open to players beginning Friday morning. All normal services for players -- training staff, food, clubhouse staff -- will continue to be provided. The team believes that players will continue to work out at the facility together with coaches. That, of course, is subject to change.

Will those workouts be open to the public?

No. There will be no fan access at the Salt River Fields complex.

What if I had tickets to canceled Spring Training games?

The D-backs encourage fans to visit www.saltriverfields.com for complete information regarding refunds.

I have tickets to the home opener -- what does this mean for me?

The D-backs plan to have more information in the coming days regarding regular-season tickets.

How might this affect the D-backs once play resumes?

The D-backs have an advantage over other teams in that a lot of their players live in the Phoenix area, so they plan to continue working out as a group at Salt River Fields.

Right-hander Mike Leake , recovering from a left wrist fracture, will have more time to get ready for the season. He has been able to throw bullpens and simulated games from behind a screen, but he hasn’t been cleared for game activity -- he hasn’t caught throws back to the mound, fielded his position or taken swings as a batter.

What are they saying?

D-backs managing general partner Ken Kendrick: “We will continue to make the facility available under any circumstances, with full services of our training staff and our food operation and training people. We think it is the safest place for them to be. We’ve communicated that to them.”

Catcher Stephen Vogt: “Obviously, this is uncharted waters, something none of us have ever been through before. We don’t really know what’s going to come of it. All we know is that we’re on hold for a little while. We’re all going to keep working and keep building up to be ready for Opening Day, whenever that might be. I’m glad we’re taking the precautions that, hopefully, none of us are affected by it and that this says to everybody else that this is serious and make sure you’re taking the right steps to protect yourself and your family.”

Shortstop Nick Ahmed: “It’s definitely weird, but we’re going to just try to stay ready and get our work in and be ready for whatever it is decided next.”

