Zaidi talks uncertainty during shutdown, more

SAN FRANCISCO -- There remains plenty of uncertainty during this national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, but Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is hoping Major League Baseball will be able to find a way to safely surmount the logistical hurdles and resume playing games in the near future.

“I think everybody is willing to do whatever it takes to get back on the field,” Zaidi told KNBR Thursday during an appearance on Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks. “It's such a feeling of displacement to not be doing our jobs and be able to participate and watch the game we love. It's probably going to take some sacrifice by everybody to get back to the point where we're playing again.

“I think, right now, with the challenges we face, we have to find the clearest path to getting back to baseball. It might not be the simplest thing. It might not be the most convenient thing, but I think the value that we can provide to our fans and our communities by getting back out there and giving something for people to cheer for and be excited about, it's kind of worth thinking through carefully and being creative about how we can best do that.”

It’s been over a month since MLB postponed Spring Training indefinitely. The pandemic abruptly ended an intriguing camp for the Giants, who were in the process of shaping their Opening Day roster when operations were halted.

“We were feeling really good about the camp we were having,” Zaidi said. “We had a lot of guys that were performing well that were sort of ramping up and were in a good spot. I actually thought we were headed for having to make some difficult final decisions in terms of getting down to the 26-man roster.”

With a league-wide transaction freeze in place, Zaidi said he’s been using his spare time to catch up on shows like “Homeland” and “Goliath” and watch many of the classic baseball games that are being frequently broadcast on MLB Network. He recently tuned in to watch an old Red Sox game and was delighted to see Giants manager Gabe Kapler in uniform.

“I remember I was watching a Red Sox playoff game from 2004 and Kap was in the game,” Zaidi said. “I was sending him screenshots. I was like, ‘Hey man, that's you! You're in that game!’ He's like, ‘Yeah, I know. I was there.’ It’s been a lot of fun going back and reliving some of those games. I know other people that have that same experience. It's a little bit of nostalgia in a time when we’re looking for things to be positive about.”

Here are a few other topics Zaidi covered during his 20-minute interview:

On how the Giants might handle a potential catching transition between Buster Posey and top prospect Joey Bart

“I think, aspirationally, everybody wants to have two catchers that they want in there as much as possible. I think the fact that both of those guys are going to be able to move around a little bit is going to give us flexibility to get them both in the lineup as much as we need to.”

On the possibility of a universal designated hitter

“I really like the National League rules. I spent my first 10 years with the A's, I was a little bit of a DH snob back then, but having been in the NL the last few years, I've come to really sort of appreciate the added level of strategy that it presents. ... If it happens, I'm going to miss the National League games. I'm going to miss all those rallies that wind up with a pitcher up in the highest-leverage spot of the game.”

On newly signed international prospect Javier Alexander Francisco, a 16-year-old Dominican shortstop who has drawn comparisons to Fernando Tatis Jr.

“I don't claim to have the ability to evaluate 14-, 15-, 16-year-old kids, so I'm glad somebody else has that job. I've just seen some of the video that we collected. I know our guys are really excited about him, and it's just one of the many reasons we're excited to be able to get back on the field.”

