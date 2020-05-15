Who is fleetest afoot in the AL East?
The 2004 Red Sox showed how important speed was against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. With Boston about to be swept away in Game 4, it was speed that saved the day. The Yankees were ahead, 4-3, in the bottom of the ninth with closer Mariano Rivera
The 2004 Red Sox showed how important speed was against the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. With Boston about to be swept away in Game 4, it was speed that saved the day.
The Yankees were ahead, 4-3, in the bottom of the ninth with closer Mariano Rivera on the mound. Kevin Millar led off with a walk and was lifted for pinch-runner Dave Roberts, now the Dodgers’ manager. With Bill Mueller at the plate, Roberts stole second against Rivera and then scored on a single by Mueller to tie the score, 4-4. The Red Sox went on to win the game, 6-4, in 12 innings on a home run by David Ortiz.
The Red Sox then won the next three games against the Yankees before winning the World Series against the Cardinals.
Roberts’ basestealing success was not a surprise -- he had 38 stolen bases in 41 tries combined with the Dodgers and Red Sox that year. It was that speed that made Roberts a part of Red Sox lore.
This week, we asked our AL East beat writers to pick the best speed for each of the five teams in the division. When they get on base, these runners can cause opposing teams fits:
Blue Jays: Teoscar Hernández
It might not show in the stolen-base totals, but
Orioles: Richie Martin
On April 8 last season against the A’s,
Of the two, Martin got more opportunity to show his speed. And his is also closer to elite. Playing the entire season in the Majors as a Rule 5 Draft pick, the shortstop led Baltimore in average sprint speed at 29.5 per second. (Thirty feet per second is considered elite.) He also paced the club with 20 bolts. Martin stole 10 bases in 11 tries as a rookie. -- Joe Trezza
Rays: Kevin Kiermaier
Speed hasn’t always translated into stealing bases. Kiermaier stole 21 bags in 2016, a career high, but he hasn’t been able to break the 20 steals mark since. Injuries have played a role in his diminished numbers the last few years, but Kiermaier certainly has the speed to be able to steal around 25 bases in a season. -- Juan Toribio
Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts
Because
Three other players on the roster have speed that can nearly match Bogaerts: Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and the newly acquired Alex Verdugo. The fastest player in the organization is prospect Jarren Duran, who put on a show during Spring Training after stealing 46 bases in the Minors last season. Duran, a center fielder, could get the chance to play regularly for Boston as early as 2021. -- Ian Browne
Yankees: Tyler Wade
Before the 2017 season, the Yankees pitched
According to Statcast, Wade posted a sprint speed of 29.1 feet per second last year, which placed him among the top 7% of Major League players (and just ahead of teammate Brett Gardner, who was clocked at 28.9 feet per second). Wade was successful in all seven of his big league stolen-base attempts last season, and he was 13-for-18 (72.2%) at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. -- Bryan Hoch
Bill Ladson has been a reporter for MLB.com since 2002. He covered the Nationals/Expos from 2002-2016. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.