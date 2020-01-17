The Tatis family is not having it with the cold

Cold weather certainly has some value. For instance, it instantly elevates sipping a cup of hot chocolate in front of a fireplace to the most pleasant experience known to humankind. However, many would argue that the bad far outweighs the good, mostly because the state of being cold is deeply

Cold weather certainly has some value. For instance, it instantly elevates sipping a cup of hot chocolate in front of a fireplace to the most pleasant experience known to humankind. However, many would argue that the bad far outweighs the good, mostly because the state of being cold is deeply unpleasant.

The misery of being cold is most overwhelming when it first hits, whether it's the first cold day of the season or when you first arrive in the cold from a warm climate.

On Friday, Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. arrived in New York City from the tropical climate of the Dominican Republic along with his family, including his father, former MLB third baseman Fernando Tatis Sr. Even in the warmth of their hotel room, the elder Tatis was still adjusting to the cold on both a physical and psychological level. In short, he did not appear to be happy in the new climate.

Al parecer, a Fernando Tatis Sr. no le gusta mucho el clima de Nueva York. 🥶🥶🥶



Video vía: fernando_tatis21 IGS. pic.twitter.com/EZ4AJTw9aP — Sigue @Corte4 (@alfonso_MLB) January 17, 2020

It's clear that Tatis Sr. is not the only member of his family made uncomfortable by the sudden change in temperature. While he's bundled up in bed looking miserable, the rest of the crew doesn't look that much better. They're all wearing winter hats indoors as well, and we all know that hotels don't exactly skimp on the heat in the winter.

We wish the best to the Tatis family as they get used to the harsh mid-January temperatures of the Northeast. In the meantime, they really should find a roaring fire and a warm mug of hot chocolate to warm up in the face of these truly harsh conditions.