Watch LIVE: Camden Yards opens with a W

Camden Yards opens with a W
Rick Sutcliffe made sure the first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was a big hit for the home team, as he fired a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over the Indians on April 6, 1992. Chris Hoiles drove in Sam Horn with the first run in the stadium.