 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
news

MLB News

Watch LIVE: Camden Yards opens with a W

an hour ago

Rick Sutcliffe made sure the first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was a big hit for the home team, as he fired a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over the Indians on April 6, 1992. Chris Hoiles drove in Sam Horn with the first run in the

Rick Sutcliffe made sure the first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards was a big hit for the home team, as he fired a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over the Indians on April 6, 1992. Chris Hoiles drove in Sam Horn with the first run in the stadium.