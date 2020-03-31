Former Mets revisit MLB's post-9/11 return to NY

On Tuesday, ESPN broadcast the Mets' matchup against the Braves from Sept. 21, 2001 -- the first Major League Baseball game to be played in New York following the Sept. 11 terror attacks. Several former Mets, including pitchers Al Leiter and Glendon Rusch, first baseman Todd Zeile and manager Bobby

On Tuesday, ESPN broadcast the Mets' matchup against the Braves from Sept. 21, 2001 -- the first Major League Baseball game to be played in New York following the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Several former Mets, including pitchers Al Leiter and Glendon Rusch, first baseman Todd Zeile and manager Bobby Valentine, came together on Twitter to live tweet the emotional contest, which New York won 3-2 on a dramatic two-run homer by catcher Mike Piazza in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Join me and my teammates tonight at 7pm while @espn airs the “9/11” game. It was so much more than just a game - it was the start of healing for NYC & the USA. Join me, my teammates and manager as we live tweet during the telecast @Mets @Todd_Zeile @GlendonRusch @BobbyValentine pic.twitter.com/OVH1HGm09P — Al Leiter (@AlLeiter22) March 31, 2020

Here are some of the highlights:

The weight of the moment was palpable, even almost 19 years later.

Chills all over... again! — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) March 31, 2020

Wow...watching the start of this takes me right back, and the emotions come right back too. https://t.co/hSRCHQyYbK — Todd Zeile (@Todd_Zeile) March 31, 2020

Even watching this game over 19 years later it provides a sense of normalcy & you find yourself escaping the tragedy that happened then & ironically escaping the uncertain times we are dealing with now. @Mets @Todd_Zeile @AlLeiter22 @BobbyValentine #LGM 💙🍎🇺🇸 — Glendon Rusch (@GlendonRusch) April 1, 2020

Rusch did his best to build the anticipation as the bottom of the eighth inning began.

Reliving Piazza's go-ahead home run left them in awe all over again.

Wow!!!! Nothing more to be said — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) April 1, 2020

There was plenty of appreciation shown for left-hander Bruce Chen, who threw seven innings and allowed one run (unearned) for the Mets.

@ChenMusic good stuff kid. Loved your super short stride. Ball jumped on guys. It had to feel great dealing against your old team @Braves You don’t have to answer... — Al Leiter (@AlLeiter22) March 31, 2020

Bruce Chen was one of the most under rated pitchers ever. I really liked him. Did a great job for us and had a terrific career. — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) April 1, 2020

At one point, Rusch tried to coax Chen to join the chat, though he was unsuccessful.

Zeile was on the edge of his seat for his fourth-inning at-bat, a double down the left-field line.

Actually watched that at bat as if I didn’t live it...couldn’t remember what I did, just hoped I didn’t strike out K https://t.co/xgx470tWg0 — Todd Zeile (@Todd_Zeile) April 1, 2020

Rusch finally spotted himself during the fifth inning.

Zeile's favorite memories of the night: Piazza's homer and Liza Minnelli's stirring rendition of "New York, New York" during the seventh-inning stretch.

Favorite memory: @mikepiazza31 8th inning blast is top of most lists, but the 7th inning stretch singing New York New York with 50,000 people is right there! #seventhinningstretch https://t.co/jouRmayonU — Todd Zeile (@Todd_Zeile) March 31, 2020

Keith Lockhart, who made the final out of the game for the Braves, also chimed in.

Such an incredible night, the whole opening ceremony, game, Marc Anthony, Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli , Bagpipes, WOW! Chills all over again. @RealCJ10 @GlendonRusch https://t.co/6QC4YlRHhi — Keith Lockhart (@klocky7) March 31, 2020

Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @HarriganMLB.