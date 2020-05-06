FOX Sports Detroit airing '06 Tigers highlights

Tune in to FOX Sports Detroit next week to relive some of the highlights from the Tigers 2006 season. Check out the schedule to see what games will be airing on FSD, starting on Monday, May 11. All games will be aired at 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in to FOX Sports Detroit next week to relive some of the highlights from the Tigers 2006 season. Check out the schedule to see what games will be airing on FSD, starting on Monday, May 11. All games will be aired at 8 p.m. ET.

What: Tigers at Cubs, June 18, 2006

When: Monday, May 11

Detroit defeated Chicago 12-3 at Wrigley, but what is more impressive is how it was able to do so. The Tigers recorded eight home runs by six different players, capped off by back-to-back homers by Chris Shelton and Brandon Inge in the eighth inning.

What: Indians at Tigers, Aug. 5, 2006

When: Tuesday, May 12

In front of a crowd of over 43,000 at Comerica Park, the first-place Tigers won their 74th game of the season, a 4-3 victory over the Indians, in dramatic fashion. The Tigers sixth walk-off victory of the season came courtesy of Ivan Rodriguez and his two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

What: Tigers at Royals, Sept. 24, 2006

When: Wednesday, May 13

The Tigers clinched their first postseason spot since 1987 with an 11-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Justin Verlander earned his 17th win in his final start of the regular season. Detroit had an offensive surge in the second inning, scoring nine runs, with three coming off the bat of Craig Monroe, who hit his 27th homer of the season.

What: Game 2, 2006 American League Division Series

When: Thursday, May 14

After dropping the first game of the ALDS, the Tigers evened the series, defeating the Yankees, 4-3. An early deficit was erased in the sixth inning when Carlos Guillén tied the game with a solo home run. In the seventh inning, Curtis Granderson drove in the game-winning run with a triple off Mike Mussina.

What: Game 4, 2006 ALDS

When: Friday, May 15

The Tigers would defeat the Yankees, 8-3 at Comerica Park, to move on to the American League Championship Series. The highlight of this clincher was a stellar pitching performance by Jeremy Bonderman, who had a no-hitter through five innings and allowed just five hits in 8 1/3 innings.

What: Game 2, 2006 ALCS

When: Saturday, May 16

Entering the second game of the ALCS vs. Oakland with a 1-0 series lead, the Tigers would win Game 2 by a score of 8-5 and head back to Detroit up two games. Verlander earned his first career postseason win, and Todd Jones recorded his second save of the postseason after getting Frank Thomas to fly out with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning.

What: Game 4, 2006 ALCS

When: Sunday, May 17

With a trip to the World Series on the line, Detroit did not disappoint, defeating the A's, 6-3 at Comerica Park. The Tigers and A's were tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the ninth inning, when Magglio Ordoñez launched his second home run of the game, a three-run walk-off shot, advancing the Tigers to their 10th World Series in franchise history.