Say goodbye to Corner, hello to CoPa on FSD

DETROIT -- After replaying some notable Tiger victories from early last season over the weekend and again this week, Fox Sports Detroit is diving into the archives for classic games from years past.

On April 8, FSD will re-air the last game at Tiger Stadium from Sept. 27, 1999, from Robert Fick’s grand slam onto the roof to the postgame tributes. The re-air begins at 8 p.m. ET and will replay later that night and the next afternoon.

The logical follow-up comes three days later. On April 11, FSD will show the first game at Comerica Park on the exact date of its 20th anniversary. The pregame ceremonies will air at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the game at 8 p.m. It will also re-air later that night and the next afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tigers radio flagship station WXYT-FM 97.1 The Ticket will go into the archives this week with a trio of classic games from the Tigers’ 2011 American League Central title-winning season. Each game will air at 8 p.m. ET:

• On Tuesday, they’ll replay the July 31 Tigers-Angels game that featured Carlos Guillen admiring a home run off Jered Weaver and Justin Verlander taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

• On Wednesday, 97.1 will re-air the Sept. 3 game against the White Sox in which Miguel Cabrera’s walk-off home run capped an eight-run Tigers rally for a 9-8 win.

• On Thursday, listen for the Sept. 16 game from that season, a 3-1 win in Oakland that clinched the Tigers’ first division title in 24 years.

