Fox Sports Ohio to rebroadcast '75 World Series

CINCINNATI -- The 1975 World Series between the Reds and Red Sox is considered one of greatest Fall Classics ever and it was certainly one of the most defining moments in the legacy of The Big Red Machine dynasty.

Fox Sports Ohio announced on Tuesday that it will rebroadcast four of the games from the ’75 Series, which Cincinnati won over Boston in seven games.

Game 2 will be shown on Wednesday, Game 3 is airing on Thursday, Game 5 will be on Friday and the decisive Game 7 is scheduled for Saturday. All primetime showings will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Fox Sports Ohio.

The network also revealed it would re-air five 2019 Reds games vs. the Cubs. The schedule follows:

Monday April 6, 12 p.m. ET -- 10-1 win over the Cubs on Aug. 10, 2019

Aristides Aquino slugged three home runs in his first three at-bats while Sonny Gray pitched six scoreless innings.

Monday April 6, 8 p.m. ET -- 6-5 win on May 15, 2019

Eugenio Suárez tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Yasiel Puig hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th.

Tuesday April 7, 12 p.m. ET -- 4-2 win on May 16, 2019

Suárez came through again to help Cincinnati clinch the three-game series -- providing the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and driving in a key insurance run in the seventh.

Tuesday April 7, 8 p.m. ET -- 6-5 win on May 24, 2019

It was another big moment for Suárez, this time at Wrigley Field. In the top of the ninth inning, his home run cleared the fence in left-center field for the victory over Chicago. The Reds were trailing, 4-0, in the fourth inning.

Wednesday April 8, 12 p.m. ET -- 10-2 win on May 26, 2019

The Reds collected 17 hits in the victory, with rookie Nick Senzel reaching base four times on three hits and a walk while scoring four runs. In the bottom of the third inning, Senzel also recorded his first big league outfield assist at a critical moment.

Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook.