Fox Sports Ohio to air Reds' best games of '19

CINCINNATI -- While Reds fans wait for a 2020 season to begin, the team’s television home has a slate of the best games from 2019 available for those in need of baseball.

The games feature big moments from the likes of Aristides Aquino , Eugenio Suárez , Nick Senzel and more.

On Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio is scheduled to re-air the Reds vs. Cubs game from Aug. 10, when Aquino slugged three home runs in his first three at-bats during a 10-1 victory.

Other games on the re-airing schedule include:

Wednesday at 8 p.m. -- A Reds walk-off win over the Astros on June 19.

As Cincinnati trailed, 2-1, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Senzel and Jesse Winker delivered back-to-back RBI singles in a dramatic comeback victory.

Thursday at 1 p.m. -- Derek Dietrich hits an Opening Day homer on March 28, 2019.

José Peraza hit a seventh-inning solo homer and Dietrich added a three-run shot that gave Cincinnati a 5-3 win over the Pirates in the sold-out opener at Great American Ball Park.

Thursday at 4 p.m. -- Reds vs. Astros on June 19

Thursday at 7 p.m. -- Reds vs. Pirates on Opening Day

Sunday, March 29 at 4 p.m. -- Suárez delivers two homers at Milwaukee on July 22.

Suárez, who hit 49 homers last season, delivered two of them in a 6-5 win over the Brewers at Miller Park. One of them was a two-run shot in the top of the ninth.

Sunday, March 29 at 7 p.m. -- Reds vs. Cubs from Aug. 10

Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05. Follow him on Twitter @m_sheldon and Facebook.