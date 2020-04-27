Fox Sports Southeast to air 1995 World Series

ATLANTA -- As Fox Sports Southeast spends this week airing the entirety of the 1995 World Series, Braves fans will have a chance to see and hear the drama that set the stage for Tom Glavine and David Justice to secure Atlanta’s first championship 25 years ago. “It’s hard to

“It’s hard to believe it’s been that long,” Glavine said. “You still get caught up in the emotion of the game. Even though you know the outcome, you still feel some of those same emotions.”

Of the 300-plus wins Glavine recorded on the way to becoming a Hall of Famer, none were sweeter than the one tasted on Oct. 28, 1995, when he allowed just one hit over eight scoreless innings in Game 6 of the ’95 World Series.

Highlights of Glavine’s gem and David Justice’s decisive solo homer have been shown countless times over the past quarter-century. But this week will give Braves fans a chance to see every moment from this memorable Fall Classic, which featured a rookie third baseman named Chipper Jones.

One game from this World Series will be shown in order every night this week beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Greg Maddux’s Game 1 masterpiece will be shown Monday and Game 6 will be shown Saturday night. In between, fans will have a chance to see the three homers Ryan Klesko hit in Cleveland and the evolution of this Fall Classic that included five one-run games.

“I’m excited to watch it back, because a lot of the stuff I’ve forgotten,” Klesko said. “My son wasn’t born when that was played. So we’ll be sitting there watching that together and kind of reliving some of those moments. I remember bits and pieces. But it’s going to be funny to look back and say, ‘I can’t believe he made that call on me or whatever.’”

Each of this week’s games will begin with Chip Caray previewing the contest with Glavine and John Smoltz. Caray will touch on a number of different memories, including Glavine entering the dugout during Game 6 and imploring his Braves teammates to give him just one run “because they aren’t getting any.”

“I felt it,” Glavine said. “I knew I was on my game. ... Fortunately, one guy was listening. David went out and hit a home run. So it worked out pretty well.”

Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.