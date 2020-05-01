FSKC to re-air Royals' 2015 championship run
KANSAS CITY -- FOX Sports Kansas City announced it will re-air the Royals' 2015 postseason championship run over the next three weeks. It starts Monday, with Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series against Houston. Game 4, featuring the Royals' incredible eighth-inning comeback, will air Tuesday. All games will
All games will air at 7 p.m. CT and are the original national network telecasts.
All 11 postseason wins from 2015 can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest, or FOX Sports Midwest Plus in the Royals' TV footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.
Here is the full broadcast schedule:
Monday: ALDS Game 2: Astros at Royals
Tuesday: ALDS Game 4: Royals at Astros
Wednesday: ALDS Game 5: Astros at Royals
May 11: AL Championship Series Game 1: Blue Jays at Royals
May 12: ALCS Game 2: Blue Jays at Royals
May 13: ALCS Game 4: Royals at Blue Jays
May 15: ALCS Game 6: Blue Jays at Royals
May 18: World Series Game 1: Mets at Royals
May 19: World Series Game 2: Mets at Royals
May 20: World Series Game 4: Royals at Mets
May 21: World Series Game 5: Royals at Mets
Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.