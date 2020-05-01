FSKC to re-air Royals' 2015 championship run

KANSAS CITY -- FOX Sports Kansas City announced it will re-air the Royals’ 2015 postseason championship run over the next three weeks. It starts Monday, with Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series against Houston. Game 4, featuring the Royals’ incredible eighth-inning comeback, will air Tuesday. All games will

KANSAS CITY -- FOX Sports Kansas City announced it will re-air the Royals’ 2015 postseason championship run over the next three weeks.

It starts Monday, with Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series against Houston. Game 4, featuring the Royals’ incredible eighth-inning comeback, will air Tuesday.

All games will air at 7 p.m. CT and are the original national network telecasts.

All 11 postseason wins from 2015 can be seen on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Midwest, or FOX Sports Midwest Plus in the Royals' TV footprint. They’ll also be streamed on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

Here is the full broadcast schedule:

Monday: ALDS Game 2: Astros at Royals

Tuesday: ALDS Game 4: Royals at Astros

Wednesday: ALDS Game 5: Astros at Royals

May 11: AL Championship Series Game 1: Blue Jays at Royals

May 12: ALCS Game 2: Blue Jays at Royals

May 13: ALCS Game 4: Royals at Blue Jays

May 15: ALCS Game 6: Blue Jays at Royals

May 18: World Series Game 1: Mets at Royals

May 19: World Series Game 2: Mets at Royals

May 20: World Series Game 4: Royals at Mets

May 21: World Series Game 5: Royals at Mets

Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.