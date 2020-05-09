Freeman's son shows off his home run celebration

Last time we checked in on Freddie Freeman and his son, Charlie, we saw the slugger take his son deep. The incident may have annoyed some unlucky neighbor who probably ran over the ball with his lawnmower the following week, but it certainly didn't annoy Charlie. The youngster couldn't contain

Last time we checked in on Freddie Freeman and his son, Charlie, we saw the slugger take his son deep. The incident may have annoyed some unlucky neighbor who probably ran over the ball with his lawnmower the following week, but it certainly didn't annoy Charlie. The youngster couldn't contain all the joy bubbling up inside of him.

In the interim, Freddie seems to have transitioned to hitting off a tee and into a net. Certainly, this marks a positive development for the safety of the neighborhood. More importantly, Charlie has started hitting dingers of his own and he even has a celebration worked out for when he goes yard, which he ends by sliding like he scored a goal in soccer.

Freddie and Freddie 2.0 pic.twitter.com/T8cQ0Rdgqf — Chelsea Freeman (@chelseafree5) May 9, 2020

Now, we've long known that Charlie had some skill with the bat. Even with a pacifier in his mouth, he was hitting line drives so quickly that the person placing balls on the tee could barely keep up.

Freddie Freeman's son shows that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.



(📹: @chelseafree5) pic.twitter.com/ZDocA2iROG — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 11, 2018

Now that Charlie's grown into some power, it's only a matter of time until he's giving his dad a taste of his own medicine and knocking one of his practice pitches over the trees and into some yard down the block.